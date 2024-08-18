Gujarat NEET UG Merit List 2024 Published, Download PDF

Candidates who have registered for Gujarat NEET UG 2024 Counselling should note that seat allotment and choice filling schedule will be released on the website medadmgujarat.org soon.

Sunday August 18, 2024 1:39 PM , ummid.com News Network

Gujarat NEET UG 2024 Merit List: Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) has released on its official website medadmgujarat.org soon Gujarat NEET UG 2024 Merit List of the students who have registered for admission in different medical and dental courses including MBBS and BDS for the year 2024-25.

"The Provisional merit list for Undergraduate courses (MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS) for the academic year 2024-25 has been published today by the Medical Admission Committee", ACPUGMEC Gujarat said.

The ACPUGMEC Gujarat further said that Merit List of PwD Quota and NRI Quot candidates will be published later.

"Candidates who have applied for PwD Quota and NRI Quota, the verification of these candidates is going on. Hence PwD Quota and NRI Quota students’ merit of general category as well as PwD / NRI category will be declared in due course of time", it said.

Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) released separate lists that include General Merit, SC Merit, ST Merit, SEBC Merit, EWS Merit, List of Candidate Who are Eligible Only for 15% AIQ Seats of SFI BAMS, BHMS Courses, Medical Board Report of Person with Disability (PwD) Candidates, List of Candidate With Not Eligible Reason, NHL Local Quota Candidate List, SMC Local Quota Candidate List and Status of NRI Application.

All the lists, including the Provisional Merit list for Medical, Dental, Homeopathy, Ayurvedic Courses for the year 2023-24, are in PDF and can be downloaded from the website without log-in.

Direct Link to Gujarat NEET UG Merit List 2024

Candidate can use the following link to download Gujarat MBBS, BDS Merit List 2024 as per thier category and options.

Direct Link to download Gujarat NEET UG Merit List

Candidates should note that ACPUGMEC will also publish detailed counselling schedule having date and time of Choice Filling and Option Submission and seat allotment on its website.

Candidates should note that registration for NEET UG 2024 Counselling in Gujarat had started from August 03, 2024. Last date of application was August 13, 2024, according to MED Guj NEET UG 2024 Counselling Schedule.

Following the release of NEET UG Merit List (Rank List) today i.e. Aug 18, 2024, candidates will need to submit their college options based on which the MBBS and BDS seat allotment will be done.

Candidates are advised to study carefully seat matrix and details of vacant seats and cut off in different colleges before proceeding for choice filling.

[The featured image used here is generated by AI.]

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.