Maha Direct 2nd Yr Engineering 2024 Round 1 Allotment - Direct Link

Candidates should note that date of reporting to the allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission after DSE 2024 CAP Round I result is from August 21 to 23, 2024

Tuesday August 20, 2024 0:06 AM , ummid.com News Network

Maharashtra Direct Second Year Egineering CAP Round 1 Allotment 2024: Maharashtra CET Cell is set to publish today i.e. Tuesday August 20, 2024 on its official website dse2024.mahacet.org.in Provisional Allotment Result of CAP Round I of candidates who have registered for admission in Direct 2nd Year Engineering and Technology (BE and B Tech) courses for the year 2024-25.

DSE24 Merit List, Seat Matrix

Maharashtra CET Cell had released DSE 2024 Provisional Merit List on August 11, 2024, and DSE 24 Final Merit List and Seat Matrix i.e. details of vacant seats on August 15, 2024.

Following the release of Seat Matrix and Final Merit List, candidates were asked to submit college options and preferences from August 16 to 18, 2024.

Candidates should note that DSE 2024 Allotment Result will be released today based on options and choices submitted by them.

Steps to check Direct 2nd Year Engineering CAP Round 1 Allotment Result

Click here to go to the official website: dse2023.mahacet.org.in . Click on the link "CAP Round 1 Provisional Allotment List" under Important Links section of the Home Page. Enter your Application ID which starts with DSE24 and Date of Birth. Click on Submit button to check your name and position.

Candidates should note that the CET Cell has confirmed date of release of DSE 2024 CAP Round 1 result. It has not mentioned any specific time. As per previous records however, DSE CAP Round 1 result will be published any time by today evening.

Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year BE, B Tech Admission 2024 - Important Dates

Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State / All India / NRI / OCI / PIO / CIWGC / FN candidates): July 15 to August 04, 2024

Date and schedule of document verification: July 16 to August 05, 2024

Display of DSE 2024 Provisional Merit List: August 11, 2024

Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: August 12 to 14, 2024

Display of DSE24 Final Merit lists of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: August 15, 2024

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: August 15, 2024

Option Form Submission date and schedule: August 16 to 18, 2024

Display of Provisional Allotment of DSE 24 CAP Round I: August 20, 2024

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for Direct 2nd year CAP Round II : August 24, 2024

Display of Provisional Allotment of DSE 2024 CAP Round II: August 29, 2024

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell had released on its official website dse2024.mahacet.org.in the Notification, simultaneously starting online registration for Admission to Direct Second Year (DSE) Full Time Under Graduate Course in Engineering and Technology (B.E. and B.Tech) for the year 2024-25 from July 15, 2024 .

There will be a total of 3 CAP rounds of counselling. Cut-off Date for all type of admissions for the Academic Year 2024-25 is September 14, 2024.

