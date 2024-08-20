Maha Direct 2nd Yr Engineering 2024 Round 1 Allotment - Direct Link

Maharashtra Direct Second Year Egineering CAP Round 1 Allotment 2024: Maharashtra CET Cell is set to publish today i.e. Tuesday August 20, 2024 on its official website dse2024.mahacet.org.in Provisional Allotment Result of CAP Round I of candidates who have registered for admission in Direct 2nd Year Engineering and Technology (BE and B Tech) courses for the year 2024-25.
Maharashtra CET Cell had released DSE 2024 Provisional Merit List on August 11, 2024, and DSE 24 Final Merit List and Seat Matrix i.e. details of vacant seats on August 15, 2024.
Following the release of Seat Matrix and Final Merit List, candidates were asked to submit college options and preferences from August 16 to 18, 2024.
Candidates should note that DSE 2024 Allotment Result will be released today based on options and choices submitted by them.
Candidates should note that the CET Cell has confirmed date of release of DSE 2024 CAP Round 1 result. It has not mentioned any specific time. As per previous records however, DSE CAP Round 1 result will be published any time by today evening.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell had released on its official website dse2024.mahacet.org.in the Notification, simultaneously starting online registration for Admission to Direct Second Year (DSE) Full Time Under Graduate Course in Engineering and Technology (B.E. and B.Tech) for the year 2024-25 from July 15, 2024.
There will be a total of 3 CAP rounds of counselling. Cut-off Date for all type of admissions for the Academic Year 2024-25 is September 14, 2024.
