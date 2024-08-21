West's response to Ukraine, Gaza war sheer duplicity: Anwar Ibrahim

Wednesday August 21, 2024 5:30 PM , ummid.com News Network

[Anwar Ibrahim with Narendra Modi in New Delhi.]

New Delhi: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim while reiterating his country’s support for Palestinians slammed the double standard vis-a-vis the Russia-Ukraine war and Israeli genocide in Gaza.

“We must give a very clear message that this hypocrisy must end. You can’t talk about genocide in Ukraine due to the bombing of few villages, and 40,000 people killed [in Gaza as] the impact of war and you can condone that,” Anwar Ibrahim said in New Delhi while responding to a question from a Palestinian Diplomat.

Anwar Ibrahim is on a two-day visit to India, his first since he took charge as the Prime Minister of Malaysia in 2022 .

“This is shocking and I call it sheer hypocrisy. It is long-standing but it has to end. It doesn’t matter whether the victims are Muslims or Christians or Hindus or Buddhists or whatever. They’re human beings and in this age for us [to say] that ‘I’m sorry, nothing can be done’, is atrocious,” Ibrahim said.

He also condemned the Zionist regime in Israel for committing the massacre of Palestinians in Gaza and its illegal occupation and control of Palestine.

“There is no right for any country, for whatever reason, to conquer, control, and dispossess any other society or country. Why [make] an exception for Palestine and Gaza?” he added. “The atrocities of Israeli forces in Gaza – that’s real, killing 40,000 people. That is an atrocity,” he said.

Malaysia has repeatedly made its stand clear vis-à-vis Palestine and is of the view that the Zionists must end the occupation of Palestinian lands, termed illegal also by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) .

Anwar Ibrahim, known for his outspoken style, was recently in a heated exchange of words with tech giant Meta after his Facebook tribute post to slain Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was removed from the social media platform.

Extradition of Zakir Naik to India

During the interaction with the press in New Delhi, Malaysian Prime Minister responding to a question about extradition of Zakir Naik from Malaysia to India said the issue was not raised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when the two met on Tuesday Aug 20, 2024.

“PM Modi had raised this matter few years back. But not when we met yesterday. But I don’t think this one case should deter us from further collaboration and enhancing our bilateral cooperation,” Ibrahim said.

He however said India has so far not provided any credible evidence against Zakir Naik.

“The Malaysian side is open to any idea and evidence submitted”, he said without going into details.

Anwar Ibrahim stressed that Zakir Naik hadn't said anything controversial against India in Malaysia.

Zakir Naik , Islamic preacher acclaimed for his inter-religion dialogues and lectures, has been granted permanent residency in Malaysia.

Zakir Naik, who is originally from Mumbai, moved to Malaysia with his family after cases of money laundering were filed against him.

