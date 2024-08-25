France arrests Telegram founder - Reactions

Sunday August 25, 2024 2:27 PM , ummid.com News Network

In a mover described as West’s double standard, French Police Saturday August 24, 2024 arrested Telegram Founder Pavel Durov for refusing to censor his popular social media platform.

Russian born Pavel Durov faces 20-year jail term if not released.

"France is actually going to throw Telegram founder Pavel Durov in jail for up to 20 YEARS for refusing to censor the truth. If this happened to Mark Zuckerberg in Russia, every Western government would be going crazy", social media user "Cillian", who uses "CilComLFC" ID on X wrote.

"The hypocrisy and double standards are astounding", he added.

Why Telegram founder is arrested?

The 39-year-old Telegram Founder and CEO was arrested at Paris-Le Bourget Airport outside Paris yesterday evening.

News agency Reuters citing unnamed French sources said the investigation was focused on a lack of moderators on Telegram, and that police considered that this situation allowed criminal activity to go on undeterred on the messaging app.

Durov was arrested soon after his private jet landed at the airport, French media reported. He will be produced in court Sunday evening.

The arrest was conducted based on a warrant related to allegations of money laundering, illegal drug trafficking, and the distribution of content linked to child abuse on Telegram.

Telegram is ranked as one of the major social media platforms after Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok and Wechat.

Telegram is popular worldwide especially in Russia, Ukraine and former Soviet Union states. The app was banned in Russia in 2018, after a previous refusal by Durov to hand over user data. The ban was however later lifted.

"Darkness is descending"

The news of Durov’s arrest has raised concerns online, including suggestions that it could be politically motivated.

“Pavel Durov left Russia when the government tried to control his social media company, Telegram. But in the end, it wasn’t Putin who arrested him for allowing the public to exercise free speech,” American Journalist and Political Commentator, Tucker Carlson, wrote on X (formerly Twitter) after Durov's arrest.

“It was a Western country, a Biden administration ally and enthusiastic NATO member, that locked him away. Durov’s arrest is “a living warning to any platform owner who refuses to censor the truth at the behest of governments and intel agencies,” Carlson added.

“Darkness is descending fast on the formerly free world", he said.

Who is Pavel Durov?

Russia born Pavel Durov is a significant figure in the Tech world. As of August 24, 2024, his net worth is estimated at $15.5 billion, placing him among the world’s wealthiest individuals.

Durov made headlines after he launched VKontakte (VK). The platform, which he co-founded with his brother Nikolai in 2006, soon became Russia's largest social network, similar to Facebook.

Durov’s tenure at VK was marked by disputes with Russian authorities over data privacy and content control. In 2014, facing mounting pressure, he was compelled to sell his stake and leave the company.

In 2013, Durov launched Telegram, a cloud-based messaging app renowned for its emphasis on privacy and security.

With over 700 million monthly active users, Telegram has become a significant player in the messaging app market, competing with platforms like WhatsApp.

The app has gained prominence in various global conflicts, including the ongoing Ukraine war, where it has been a crucial source of information and, at times, disinformation.

Durov relocated to Dubai in 2017 to escape Russian pressures and continue his work with Telegram. In 2021, he obtained French citizenship, a move that has become a central aspect of his current legal status.



