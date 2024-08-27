Hindutva organizations ask Muslims to leave Upper Assam: AIUDF

Tuesday August 27, 2024 5:19 PM , Syed Ali Mujtaba

[AIUDF Chief Badurddin Ajmal Qasmi in a file image.]

New Delhi: The call for cleansing Muslims from Upper Assam has come to light where threats have been issued by some Hindutva organizations to the Muslims to leave the region or face the consequences.

Upper Assam comprises of eight districts of the eldest sibling of the Northeast state.

After Himachal Pradesh, this is the second state in India, where Muslims are openly being threatened to leave the spaces occupied by them.

The threat call from the Hindutva organizations comes on the heels of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma statement that the Muslim population in Assam has increased to 40 per cent and it is a 'Matter of Life and Death' for the Hindu community.

According to AIUDF Chief Badrudin Ajmal, “There are several organizations which have issued threats against a section of the Muslim community asking them to leave the Upper Assam districts or face the consequences."

“Such statements are not only alarming but also create a serious threat to communal harmony and safety of the Muslim community in the region,” the AIUDF Chief said.

The AIUDF submitted a memorandum to the Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, seeking action against those individuals and organizations who have given such a sinister call.

Through the memorandum the AIUDF Chief has asked the BJP-led state government to issue a public statement condemning such threats issued by the organizations and reassure all communities that their safety and rights will be protected by the state government.

The AIUDF Chief urged the Governor to intervene in this matter and asked the state government to take strict legal action against those organizations, and initiate legal action against them.

The AIUDF Chief requested the state government to deploy adequate security forces in the upper Assam areas to ensure the safety and security of the Muslims living there.

The AIUDF also urged the members of the Civil Society to initiate programs and campaigns to promote communal harmony and unity among the different communities in the state.

[Syed Ali Mujtaba is a journalist. He can be contacted at syedalimujtaba2007@gmail.com.]

