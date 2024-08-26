Elon Musk slams Pavel Durov’s arrest, questions impunity to Mark Zuckerberg

US multi-billionaire and owner of X (formerly Twitter) slammed the arrest of Telegram Founder Pavel Durov in France at the same time questioning impunity granted to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Monday August 26, 2024 2:40 PM , ummid.com World Desk

US multi-billionaire and owner of X (formerly Twitter) slammed the arrest of Telegram Founder Pavel Durov in France at the same time questioning impunity granted to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Telegram Founder Pavel Durov was arrested in France on Saturday.

The arrest was conducted based on a warrant related to allegations of money laundering, illegal drug trafficking, and the distribution of content linked to child abuse on Telegram.

However, the arrest of Russia born Pavel Durov has sparked a debate with social media users condemning the move as another instance showing the West's double standard.

Elon Musk late on Sunday joined the debate and questioned the impunity and free run given to Meta CEO and Facebook and Instagram owner Mark Zuckerberg.

"Instagram has a massive child exploitation problem, but no arrest for Zuck, as he censors free speech and gives governments backdoor access to user data", Musk said.



Elon Musk was replying to a post asking why Meta founder hasn't yet been arrested after Telegram founder's arrest.

Musk also took a dig at declining free speech in Europe, warning that by 2030, individuals might face severe repercussions--potentially even execution--for seemingly benign acts like liking a meme.

Musk also urged users in heavily censored regions to amplify their voices by sharing content on X, positioning it as a bulwark against encroaching 'authoritarianism'.

"POV: It’s 2030 in Europe and you’re being executed for liking a meme,” Musk wrote on X, hinting at what he perceives as increasing censorship in the region.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.