Ukrainian drone crashes into tallest building in Saratov, Russia

A residential complex in the Russian city Saratov was damaged by falling debris from drones destroyed by Russia's air defence systems, regional Governor Roman Basurgin said on the Telegram messaging app.

Monday August 26, 2024 3:41 PM , ummid.com World Desk

A residential complex in the Russian city Saratov was damaged by falling debris from drones destroyed by Russia's air defence systems, regional Governor Roman Basurgin said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukrainian drone crashes into tallest building in Saratov, Russia pic.twitter.com/womd1fMHdx — ummid.com (@ummid) August 26, 2024

The debris from the intercepted Ukrainian drones crashed into the 38-story 'Volga Sky' complex in Saratov injuring at least two people and damaging several apartments.

"Falling debris from drones launched by Ukraine and intercepted by Russian air defense systems has damaged homes in two cities in Russia's Saratov region", Basurgin said.

Basurgin said emergency services had fanned out at affected sites in Saratov and Engels, key cities in the region several hundred kilometres southeast of the capital, according to news agency Reuters.

Russia has a strategic bomber military base in Engels that Ukraine has attacked numerous times since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in Feb. 2022.

There was no immediate information on damage at the base, or the scale of the Ukrainian attack on the region, which is several hundred kilometres distant from the border with Ukraine.

Video posted by the Russian news channel SHOT on Telegram showed the high-rise building with damage to its side and several windows blown out across three floors. In Engels, the top floor of a residential building was also reported to be damaged.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.