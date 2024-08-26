Outrage as Shivaji statue inaugurated by Modi collapsed

Mumbai: Angry reactions followed after a statue of Maratha Hero Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj installed at Rajkot Fort in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg district, collapsed Monday August 26, 2024.

The 35-foot statue collpased today around 1 pm.

The statue was unveiled by PM Modi on December 4 last year as part of Navy Day celebrations at the fort.

Angry Reactions

The collapse of the statue within eight months of unveiling has led the Opposition leaders to criticize the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre and the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra, accusing them of using poor quality materials to build the statue.

“It is disgraceful that this government has allegedly siphoned off funds even in the construction of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue,” Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar said.

Wadettiwar also called the collapse of the Maratha warrior's statue a “shameful example” of a government mired in corruption and demanded a thorough investigation.

Slamming the Modi and Shinde governments, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former MP Vinayak Raut called the incident a "humiliation" of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

“Maharaj, please forgive us… We cannot bear to witness your humiliation at the hands of traitors", he said.

Nationalist Congress Party (Pawar) working President and Baramati MP Supriya Sule said the construction quality is guaranteed when any project is inaugurated by prime minister.

"The collapse of the statue within a year clearly indicates that the work was of inferior quality. This situation represents a betrayal of both the Prime Minister and the public.

"There is an urgent need for a thorough investigation into the reasons behind the substandard work and other related issues,” she said.

Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, the 13th Direct Descendant of Shivaji Maharaj, said that the statue was hastily erected for inauguration by the Prime Minister. He said he had warned about the poor quality materials used for the statue.

“We had written to the Prime Minister, urging the replacement of this statue, which was poorly crafted, lacked proper form, and installed in a rush", he said.

