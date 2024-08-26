Meet 4 Gaza Journalists nominated for 2024 Nobel Peace Prize

Four Palestinian Journalists, who reported from war-hit Gaza, have officially been nominated for the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize, highlighting their courageous work in the face of adversity

Monday August 26, 2024 9:13 PM , ummid.com News Network

Four Palestinian Journalists, who reported from war-hit Gaza, have officially been nominated for the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize, highlighting their courageous work in the face of adversity.

The Palestinians Journalists who have been nominated for the Nobel Peace are

Motaz Azaiza Wael Al-Dahdouh Hind Al-Khodari Bisan Odeh (Bisan Owda)

The Palestinian journalists' nomination comes in recognition of their dedication to reporting on the ground in one of the most challenging environments in the world.

1. Motaz Hilal Azaiza

Motaz Hilal Azaiza is a Palestinian Photojournalist from Gaza. He is known for covering the Israel–Hamas war, and has a large social media following. He works for UNRWA.

His work provides a window into the lives of those affected by the ongoing conflict, shedding light on stories that might otherwise go untold.

Motaz Azaiza himself announced on social media about his nomination for the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize.

2. Wael Al-Dahdouh

Wael Hamdan Ibrahim Al-Dahdouh, known as Wael Al-Dahdouh, is a veteran reporter from Gaza, Palestine.

Born in 1970, Wael Hamdan has been a prominent voice in Palestinian journalism for over two decades.

Wael Hamdan began his career in 1998, contributing to local newspapers such as Al-Quds and the Voice of Palestine radio channel.

In 2003, he briefly worked with Al Arabiya before joining Al Jazeera in 2004, where he became a central figure in reporting from Gaza. His reporting has consistently focused on the humanitarian impact of the current genocide, covering cruel Israeli military operations against Gaza.

3. Hind Al-Khodari

29-year-old Khoudary, while reporting from Gaza, has contributed to publications like Middle East Eye and Ankara based Anadolu Agency.

Her reporting often focuses on political, humanitarian, and social issues, with particular attention to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the impact of military operations on Palestinian communities.

4. Bisan Owda

Bisan Owda, is a Palestinian Journalist, Filmmaker and Activist. The 26-year-old Palestinian TV Reporter is born and grown up in Beit Hanun - a Palestinian city in northeast Gaza Strip.

Bisan Owda and Aljazeera's AJ+ had in June 2024 won Peabody Award for coverage of the devastating impact Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip has had on Palestinians in the besieged enclave.

She has recently been nominated for News and Documentary Emmy Award for her poignant storytelling and reporting from Gaza during the ongoing Israel-Palestine war.

Owda has earlier worked with the United Nations on gender equality as a member of UN Women's Youth Gender Innovation Agora Forum.

An EU Goodwill Ambassador, Owda has also worked with the European Union on climate change.

Bisan Owda's award winning “It’s Bisan from Gaza and I’m Still Alive” series brings light on the daily struggles of Gazans who have been victims of Israeli aggression amidst its genocidal war started on October 7 2023.

(With inputs from Sinar Daily)



Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.