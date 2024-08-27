In global first, LG receives V2X 'Common Criteria' certification

LG Electronics' Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) solution has received the world's first Common Criteria (CC) certification for security stability in the V2X device category

[V2X communication through LG's VW Transceiver module.]

LG's VW Transceiver Module, which earned the certification, is a telematics component designed exclusively for Volkswagen's internal combustion engine-specific MQB platform.

The Common Criteria (CC) certification is an internationally recognized standard for IT product security which indicates that a device provides comprehensive protection against unauthorized access or interference.

About V2X Technology

V2X technology allows vehicles to communicate with systems, devices and technologies in the surrounding area, including other vehicles (V2V), traffic infrastructure (V2I) and, via smartphones, pedestrians (V2P).

Without robust security, V2X devices and networks could be compromised by hackers, potentially leading to traffic congestion, accidents or data breaches.

"LG is proactive in addressing V2X security threats, ensuring that its advanced telematics components comply with Europe's increasingly strict security regulations, thereby providing peace of mind to drivers and passengers", the company said.

After earning CC certification for its transceiver module for Volkswagen's MQB platform, LG plans to achieve the same for its V2X solution intended for Volkswagen's MEB electric vehicle platform within the year. The module has also met the stringent security standards set by Spain's National Cryptologic Centre, earning an Evaluation Assurance Level 2+ rating.

In addition to obtaining security certifications for its V2X solutions, LG is enhancing security across all areas of its automotive electronics business.

The LG Vehicle Solutions Company had earlier in 2022 earned the Trusted Information Security Assessment Exchange certification, as well as the Cyber Security Management System certification from TÜV Rheinland.

"By earning CC certification for the security of our V2X solution for Volkswagen, we have effectively demonstrated our superior component technology and security capabilities, both of which are key elements for success in the future mobility sector," said Eun Seok-hyun, President of LG Vehicle component Solutions Company.

"LG will continue to solidify its position in the global automotive parts market, delivering innovative, secure solutions that ensure safer roads for all", he added.





