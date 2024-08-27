NCERT proposes new evaluation model for 12th board exam

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has proposed a new evaluation process, suggesting that students’ performance in Classes 9, 10, and 11 should contribute to their Class 12 board results.

The NCET proposals were made in a report titled ‘Establishing Equivalence across Education Boards’.

Class 12th board is the qualifying exam for all the undergraduate courses in universities and colleges. The new NCERT proposal if implemented will drastically change the admission criteria.

NCERT Proposal

The report released in July suggested a progressive assessment framework for Classes 10 and 12. The new framework divides the academic year into two terms. The report also recommended that Class 12 board results to now include marks from Classes 9, 10, and 11.

According to NCERT's proposal, students' academic performance starting from Class 9 will contribute to their final Class 12 board scores.

As per the new evaluation system proposed by the NCERT, 15% of the Class 12 final score would come from Class 9, 20% from Class 10, and 25% from Class 11.

The rest 40% will be based on the score of the students in 12th board exams.

The recommendation is presented by PARAKH - a regulatory body established by NCERT, to the Ministry of Education in July 2024.

The proposal further calls for a uniform assessment system across all educational boards in India.

Complusory Suubjects

Following consultations with 32 educational boards over the past year, the report suggests that vocational and skill-based subjects should be made mandatory.

These subjects include Data Management, Coding, Application Development, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Music, Arts, and Crafts, promoting comprehensive learning in line with the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020).

Additionally, the report highlights the importance of evaluating teachers' performance and improving school facilities.

The proposal further advocates for access to clean drinking water, well-equipped libraries, and sufficient sports facilities to foster an effective learning environment.

The NCERT said the Class 12 evaluation should be divided in two parts:

Formative assessment Summative assessment

Formative assessments will cover elements like self-reflection, student portfolios, teacher evaluations, project work, and group discussions. Summative assessments will be based on the traditional term-end exams.

