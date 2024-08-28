After YouTube channel launch, Ronaldo talks about retirement, post football life

In a latest interview days after launching a YouTube channel of his own, Portuguese star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo talked about retirement and his post-football life

Wednesday August 28, 2024 11:38 PM , ummid.com News Network

[Image posted by Ronaldo on social media platfotm X. "My Life", he captioned this image.]

In a latest interview days after launching a YouTube channel of his own, Portuguese star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo talked about retirement and his post-football life.

In the interview with Portuguese TV channel NOW the star footballer also said he liked Saudi Arabia and loved playing in the Kingdom.

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently playing for Al Nassr FC. Al Nassr clinched their first victory in the current Saudi Pro League season, triumphing 4-1 over Al Fayha in Buraidah during the league's second round Wednesday.

Ronaldo was one of the goal scorer in the Al Feiha vs Al Nassr encounter.

"I'm very happy at this club, I feel good in this country too. I'm happy to play in Saudi Arabia and I want to continue”, he said.

About his retirement plan, 39-year-old Ronaldo said that he is likely to hang his boots while at Saudi Pro League giant Al-Nassr, but he isn't sure when that day will come.

"I don't know if I will retire soon, in two or three years... but probably I will retire here at Al-Nassr," Ronaldo said.

CR7, as Ronaldo fans would like to call him, had cracked a deal with Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr Club in December 2022.

Ronaldo's retirement bombshell comes days after he launched his YouTube channel that reached one million subscribers within 90 minutes setting yet another world record.

Fans believe that the YouTube channel may be a hint at the five-time Ballon d'Or award winner's post-football life.

However, fans might not even know when Ronaldo actually retires, as he said: "When I leave the national team, I will not tell anyone. It will be a very spontaneous decision on my part."

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus star has played down the prospect of becoming a coach.

"At the moment, I'm not thinking about being a coach of the first team or any team," he added. "It doesn't even cross my mind, I've never thought about it. I don't see my future going through that."



Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.