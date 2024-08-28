AYUSH NEET UG 2024: Round 1 Registration, Choice Filling start

AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) which operates under the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) conducts NEET UG 2024 medical admission counselling

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2024 Round 1: AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) has started through its official website aaccc.gov.in from today i.e. Wednesday August 28, 2024 Online Registration for AYUSH NEET UG 2024 Counselling Round 1.

AACCC has also started Choice Filling and Locking by the registered candidates from today i.e. Wednesday August 28, 2024.

AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) operates under the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH).

AYUSH NEET UG Round 1 Registration Steps

Click here to go to the official website: aaccc.gov.in. Click on 'Online Registration' on the Home Page. Follow the instruction to proceed and complete online registration.

Candidates seeking admission in First Year AYUSH Courses that include BUMS, BHMS, BAMS and other, should note that the last date of registration and choice filling for Round 1 is September 02, 2024 up to 02:00 pm server time, and the last date for choice filling and locking is September 02, 2024 up to 11:55 pm server time.

"Payment facility will be available up to 05:00 PM on September 02, 2024 as per Server Time", the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) said.

AYUSH NEET UG 2024 Allotment Result

According to the schedule announced by the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC), processing of 1st Round seat allotments will be done from September 03 to 04, 2024.

"The results of AYUSH NEET UG 2024 Round 1 will be released on September 05, 2024", the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) said.

Students will be required to report at their Medical/Dental colleges within seven days from September 06 to 11, 2024.

"The verification of seat matrix and vacant seats will be done from September 12 to 13, 2024", the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) said.

Admission Counselling for AYUSH BHMS, BAMS, BUMS and BSMS courses is done in online mode by the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC).





