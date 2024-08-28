DTE Maha Post SSC Diploma 2024 Round 3 Allotment Today

Wednesday August 28, 2024 0:47 AM , ummid.com News Network

DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Polytechnic CAP Round 3 Allotment 2024: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra is set to publish on its official website poly24.dtemaharashtra.gov.in today i.e. Wednesday August 28, 2024 the result of CAP Round 3 Seat Allotment of the students seeking admission in First Year Post SSC Diploma Technical and Polytechnic Courses in Engineering/Technology for the year 2024-25.

Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra has confirmed date but not mentioned any exact time for the release of CAP Round 3 result today. However, the Poly 24 round 3 allotment result will be published any time by today evening.

Students should note that after the display of Post SSC Diploma CAP Round 3 allotment result 2024 today, confirmation of the offered and allotted seat should be done from August 29 to September 02, 2024.

Steps to check Post SSC Diploma CAP Round 3 Result 2024

Click here to go to Admission website: poly24.dtemaharashtra.gov.in. Click on "View Provisional Allotment for CAP Round 3". Enter your Application ID starting with DEN24 and Date of Birth and click on "View Allotment". Properly check college details, take printout of allotment letter, and proceed for admission confirmation.

Candidates should note that CAP Round 3 is the last and final round to get admission in Post SSC Diploma course this year.



