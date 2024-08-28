GATE 2025 Registration Starts: Where and How to Apply

GATE 2025 Registration: IIT Roorkee has started through its official website 'gate2025.iitr.ac.in' from today i.e. Wednesday August 28, 2024 Online Registration for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2025 (GATE 2025).
GATE 2025 will be held for 30 papers on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025, according GATE schedule released by IIT Roorkee.
While announcing “GATE 2025 Important Dates”, IIT Roorkee said regular registration for the exam will commence from Wednesday August 24, 2024. The registration however was delayed and started today i.e. August 28, 2024.
Candidates should note that the last date to apply for GATE 2025 without late fee is September 26 and with late fees in October 07, 2024.
GATE exam is held every year in online mode for admission to postgraduate engineering programmes.
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national examination conducted jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee on behalf of National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.
GATE 2025 will consist of 30 examination papers, allowing candidates to choose one or two test papers from permissible combinations. The exam duration will be three hours, and GATE scores will be valid for three years from the result announcement date.
