GATE 2025 Registration Starts: Where and How to Apply

GATE 2025 will be held for 30 papers February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025, according to Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

Wednesday August 28, 2024 11:06 AM , ummid.com News Network

GATE 2025 Registration: IIT Roorkee has started through its official website 'gate2025.iitr.ac.in' from today i.e. Wednesday August 28, 2024 Online Registration for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2025 (GATE 2025).

GATE 2025 will be held for 30 papers on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025, according GATE schedule released by IIT Roorkee.

While announcing “GATE 2025 Important Dates”, IIT Roorkee said regular registration for the exam will commence from Wednesday August 24, 2024. The registration however was delayed and started today i.e. August 28, 2024.

Candidates should note that the last date to apply for GATE 2025 without late fee is September 26 and with late fees in October 07, 2024.

GATE exam is held every year in online mode for admission to postgraduate engineering programmes.

GATE 2025 - Steps to apply

Click here to visit gate2025.iitr.ac.in. Click on the “Apply Online” tab on the home page and complete the registration process Fill GATE 2025 application form Upload required documents including scanned images of photograph and signature Pay GATE registration fee Preview the filled GATE application form 2025 Submit the GATE 2025 application form

“GATE 2025 Important Dates”

Online Application Process Opens on official website gate2025.iitr.ac.in: August 28 to September 26, 2024 Closing Date of EXTENDED online registration/ application process: October 7, 2024 Display of Defective Applications to rectify: Will be notified later Last date for rectification of Applications: Will be notified later Last Date for change of Category, Paper and Examination City (an additional fee will be applicable): Will be notified later "GATE 2025 Admit Card Download" date: Will be notified later GATE 2025 Examination - February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025 "GATE 2025 Result" declaration date: March 19, 2025

"About GATE"

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national examination conducted jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee on behalf of National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.

GATE 2025 will consist of 30 examination papers, allowing candidates to choose one or two test papers from permissible combinations. The exam duration will be three hours, and GATE scores will be valid for three years from the result announcement date.



