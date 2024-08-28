Kashmir Polls 2024: Ideologies Changing Shades

Wednesday August 28, 2024 3:34 PM , Raqif Makhdoomi

[Sugra Barkati with her father Sarjan Barkati in a file photo.]

The Jammu and Kashmir 2024 elections are getting really interesting and exciting. People participating in the electoral process are making eye balls pop out. Nobody would have ever thought that they would jump into the electioneering.

If we talk about the leaders of Jaamat, they aren’t really a surprise because Jamaat has in the past participated in elections and they had their MLAs in the assembly. They had stopped participating in elections after the rigging of 1987. They felt betrayed and then kept away from elections since then. But the sentiments they have now they had then. Their stand hasn’t changed but the strategy for survival has changed.

For which I believe is justified. I didn’t see anyone speaking up for them or arranging a lawyer for them. This is their plan or way out to save themselves from being further in jails from where they won’t be bailed out anytime soon.

I completely support them. Jamaat has suffered a lot. Jamaat has seen massacres and what not. Jamaat has been on the receiving end. Their homes were burnt, their farms dug out, trees cut and loved ones put in jail.

I have heard the horror that Jamaat has gone through. I have got traumatized. I completely support what all Jamaat is doing to get out of this horror. I must tell all those who are trying to be intellectual by speaking against Jamaat, “Please for once read the history of Jamaat and then judge them.”

National Conference that is trying to be so concerned about people of Kashmir has played a very major role in making Jamaat suffer. Farooq Abdullah groomed IKHWAN to make their lives hell. We can never match what Jamaat has done or what contribution they have made.

Sugra Barkati

Now let’s talk about the most surprising participant in the elections. Sarjan Barkati, who is famously known as ‘AZADI CHACHA’. He has also jumped into the state elections. His daughter, Sugra Barkati, filed nominations on his behalf and will also lead his poll campaign.

Sugra Barkati, who was in headlines when she called for HARTAL for her father. But, the call was withdrawn for whatsoever reasons. Sugra was a kid back then but now she’s a grown up girl. She stood on the top of a car addressing few people in full black burqa before filing nominations. She looks very passionate to get her father released.

And, why shouldn’t she? For a daughter, her father is her first love. Winning or losing doesn’t matter for her. But this will set ball rolling for her father’s release. And that’s all they want.

Some are fighting the elections to win, while as for some this elections means a way to survive. And, for Barkati this is survival. Sarjan is contesting for Zainpora Assembly seat - a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stronghold. It will be really interesting to see will people vote for Azadi chacha or for the PDP.

These elections are really exciting as I already mentioned. What’s actually interesting is that those people who kept people away from voting are out to make people vote. But as I already said this is a strategy for survival and this is all justified. There’s a proverb “When in Rome, Do as the Romans do” and this is what they are doing.

Another surprising participation

Another surprising participation is of Afzal Guru’s brother contesting the elections. Afzal was convicted of the Parliament attack , and was hanged in 2013 in Tihar Jail. The valley saw a massive uprising after he was hanged. His mortal remains are still in the jail. People still await his mortal remains to be buried in Kashmir.

I can understand the participation of Barkati but I am still confused about Afzal’s brother. He might have his own reasons. But, I see this more under pressure than by will. Afzal Guru is completely out of frame, and as per them, people no more observe shut down on his death anniversary. I believe they are trying to give rebirth to Afzal Guru.

The memories of 2013 have freshen up. I remember how I was in my uniform to leave for school. Out of nowhere I switched on the TV and my father took the remote saying that I’ll miss the bus if I sit down to watch TV and my father being news enthusiastic straight away switched to news.

As soon as his eyes fell on headline his face colour changed and mouth open. Seeing his reaction I turned to TV screen and read that Afzul Guru being hanged . And then I didn’t wear my uniform for long. I was just happy because I wasn’t woken up early and I didn’t had to miss my cartoon for school. It was in 2015 I actually got to know what actually happened in 2013.

This is not for the first time that pro-freedom camp has participated in elections. They have in the past too participated in elections. In 1996 elections, Shabir Shah had played a great role. I have already written about it in my pervious articles. The only thing I will repeat is ‘Those participations were with will and respect but this participation is all by force’.

When Shabir Shah, Nayeem Khan and Firdouse Syed participated they were released first and then asked to participate elections. But here, we have a different system.

Narandar Modi doesn’t want to loose his ‘being hard’ image. He must be planning to use these participations in the next general elections. You never know what this person is up to. He can come up with anything from anywhere.

[The writer, Raqif Makhdoomi, is a law student and a Rights activist. Views are personal.]



