Acclaimed Lawyer A.G. Noorani passes away

Abdul Ghafoor Noorani, acclaimmed constitutional expert, lawyer and author famous as A.G. Noorani, passed away today at the age of 93

Thursday August 29, 2024 9:04 PM , ummid.com News Network

"One of the legends of written law in India #AGNoorani passed away today at 3:20pm at his residence in Mumbai.

"Rest in power Noorani sahab. Your magisterial writings will be the abstracts and chronicles of our times", Advocate Sanjay Hegde wrote on social media platfom X.



