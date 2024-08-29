CPI-M MLA and Actor Mukesh booked in rape case

Kerala Police Thursday filed a rape case against actor and ruling CPI (M) MLA M Mukesh based on a complaint by fellow actor Minu Muneer

Minu Muneer in her complaint also accused actor Jayasurya of sexual harassment. The charges in each case are non-bailable.

Mukesh is ruling party MLA from Kollam.

Mukesh and Jayasurya have been booked amid allegations of sex assault by the actress surfacing against prominent personalities of the Malayalam film industry, also known as Mollywood.

Cases against other accused

Actress Minu Muneer had earlier accused actors Mukesh, Jayasurya, M Maniyanpilla Raju, Edavela Babu, and two technicians of physical and verbal abuse.

Maniyanpilla Raju and Edavela Babu have been charged with rape by Kerala Police in Fort Kochi and Ernakulam (North).

Minu Muneer filed the complaint against them with the 7-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the state government.

"The special investigation team approached me after I revealed the incidents of sexual assault I faced from these actors and technicians during the 2008 - 2013 period," Muneer told The New Indian Express.

The cases against the Kerala actors and technicians are among nearly two dozen filed by the police since a flood of sexual assault claims against senior Malayalam actors.

Hema Committee Report

The allegations followed the release of a report by Hema Committee inquiring into sexual abuse in the industry, according to NDTV.

The Hema Committee report highlights the power nexus consisting of male figures within the industry and their control over its operations and opportunities.

Filmmaker Ranjith Balakrishnan was the first to be charged with sexual assault in this wave of what is billed as Kerala Film Industry's #MeToo moment.

Balakrishnan, who quit as Chairman of the state-run Kerala Chalachitra Academy, has been accused of assaulting Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra at his Kochi home in 2009, and sexually abusing a male actor in 2012.

Meanwhile, Actor and MLA Mukesh responded to the allegations in a press release emphasising his innocence in the case.

He said that he was being politically targeted, as he had been previously in 2018, and wished to clarify with evidence that the claims against him were untrue, according to Hindustan Times.

