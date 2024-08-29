Lebanese American University to mark 100th anniversary on Oct 3

Lebanese American University (LAU) is set to mark its 100th anniversary on Oct 3 with a special event titled "The Centennial Gala: A Tribute to the Past, A Promise for the Future"

Besides other things, the university has announce to confer its highest honors on pop icon and women's advocate Elissa, and Synopsys CEO and LAU alumnus Sassine Ghazi, at the event.

"The Centennial Gala: A Tribute to the Past, A Promise for the Future is scheduled to take place on October 3 at the historic Stephen A. Schwarzman Building of the New York Public Library", the university said.

"Global pop icon and women's advocate Elissa and Synopsys CEO and LAU alumnus Sassine Ghazi will receive one of the university's highest honors at the event that marks the university's 100th anniversary and raises funds for student scholarships, research, and patient care", the varsity said.

Elissa has sold over 30 million albums to date and amassed over 60 million social media followers and 4.5 billion views on YouTube. She is a powerful advocate for women's causes, notably breast cancer awareness and domestic violence prevention.

Sassine Ghazi is CEO and President of Synopsys, a global technology company based in Silicon Valley that specializes in silicon to systems design solutions.

Ghazi's leadership contributed to record revenue growth at Synopsys, now with a market cap of over $80 billion. He graduated from LAU with a business degree in 1991 and advocates for STEM education.

"We look forward to honoring these esteemed individuals for excellence in their careers and servant leadership that reflect the core values of LAU," Gala Co-Chairs, H.H. Sheikha Intisar Al Sabah and Peter Tanous, said. "The Centennial Gala represents joy and our renewed purpose as alumni and friends come together to support this beloved university."

Lebanese American University (LAU) is co-educational, with nearly 9,000 students, campuses in Beirut and Byblos, Lebanon, and a U.S.-accredited branch campus in New York, in Midtown Manhattan.



