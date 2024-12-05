Bitcoin crosses historic milestone of $100,000

Bitcoin – the most popular cryptocurrency, Wednesday December 04, 2024 crossed the $100,000 value mark, marking a massive recovery from this year’s low of $38,505

Thursday December 5, 2024 12:15 PM , ummid.com Business Desk

Bitcoin – the most popular cryptocurrency, Thursday December 05, 2024 crossed the $100,000 value mark, marking a massive recovery from this year’s low of $38,505.

Bitcoin was trading at $100,027 - up 2.2% from the previous session, at 0240 GMT on Thursday after briefly touching $100,277 earlier in the day.

Bitcoin crossed the historic milestone, after U.S. President Election promised to provide what he called “friendly regulatory environment” for cryptocurrencies.

The latest surge comes after Trump named Paul Atkins, who is viewed as an advocate of looser regulation of digital assets, as his pick to lead the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Making the announcement on Truth Social, Trump described Atkins, the CEO of Patomak Partners, as a “proven leader for common sense regulations”.

Bitcoin Value Timeline

Bitcoin was launched on January 03, 2009 but started becoming familiar in 2010 when it valued barely $0.1.

A look at the Bitcoin value timeline shows, it crossed $1 value mark in August 2011, $100 mark two years later, $1,000 mark in 2017, and $10,000 in the same year.

"Bitcoin crossing $100,000 is more than just a milestone; it's a testament to shifting tides in finance, technology, and geopolitics," said Justin D'Anethan, a Hong Kong-based independent crypto analyst.

"Epic Milestone"

“What an epic milestone,” Anthony Pompliano, a crypto enthusiast and founder and CEO of Professional Capital Management, said in a video posted on X.

“There are so many people around the world who did their homework, they thought independently and critically, and they bought this thing that no one had ever heard of before.”

“$100,000 a Bitcoin doesn’t just represent a price,” Dan Held, a well-known crypto investor and enthusiast, said on X.

