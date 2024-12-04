Application opens for Linda Hall Library Fellowships

Kansas City: Applications are now open for the Linda Hall Library of Science, Engineering and Technology's 2025-2026 fellowships.
Linda Hall Library Fellowships fellowships provide graduate students, postdoctoral researchers, and independent scholars in the history of science and related humanities fields with financial support and access to one of the world's leading research libraries.
"We are proud to support researchers exploring the human stories behind history's greatest scientific breakthroughs," said Benjamin Gross, Linda Hall Library's Vice President for Research and Scholarship.
"This year, we are excited to offer fellowships to scholars from Kansas City, across the U.S., and around the world, who will shed new light on the discoveries and inventions that have transformed our lives", he added.
The Library offers residential fellowships supporting research in Kansas City and virtual fellowships for remote scholars using the Library's digital resources.
Applicants may request up to four months of funding at a rate of $3,000 per month for doctoral students or $4,200 per month for postdoctoral researchers.
The Library also offers several fellowships for specific groups of researchers:
All current and former Linda Hall Library fellows receive access to digitization privileges for the library's extensive science and engineering collections.
The last date of applications is January 17, 2025.
