Intel Arc B Series GPUs codenamed Battlemage upacked

Tech giant Intel on Tuesday December 03, 2024 unpacked Intel Arc B-Series GPUs codenamed Battlemage that included Intel Arc B570 and Intel Arc B580 GPUs, promising better gaming experience

"The Intel Arc B580 and B570 GPUs offer best-in-class value for performance at price points that are accessible to most gamers, deliver modern gaming features and are engineered to accelerate AI workloads", the tech giant said while launching the new gaming GPUs Tuesday.

"The included Intel Xe Matrix Extensions (XMX) AI engines power the newly introduced Xe SS 2, comprised of three technologies that together increase performance, visual fluidity and responsiveness", the company said.

Intel said the GPUs are "perfect upgrades for gamers".

“The new Intel Arc B-Series GPUs are the perfect upgrades for gamers. They deliver leading performance-per-dollar and great 1440p gaming experiences with Xe SS 2, second-generation ray tracing engines and XMX AI engines. We’re delighted to be joined by more partners than ever so that gamers have more choice in finding their perfect design", Vivian Lien, Intel vice president and general manager of Client Graphics, said.

Intel Arc B-Series GPUs Architecture

The Intel Arc B-Series GPUs use Intel’s latest Xe2 architecture, optimized to deliver improved efficiency and higher performance per core with less software overhead.

Second-generation Xe-cores deliver the solid compute capabilities required for modern workloads and include high-performance XMX AI engines.

New Xe-cores are supported by more capable ray tracing units, better mesh shading performance and improved support of key graphics functions to significantly increase performance efficiency with the latest game engines.

"Intel’s graphics intellectual property (IP) enables modern graphics experiences at scale for a range of devices, including graphics cards, laptops and handhelds. Intel Arc B-series GPUs benefit from a mature software environment thanks to continuing investments across Intel’s graphics portfolio", the company said.

70% better performance

Compared with the previous generation, the Intel Arc B-Series GPUs offer 70% better performance per Xe-core3 and 50% more performance per watt4.

The B580 GPU, when compared to the Intel Arc A750 GPU, is on average 24% faster at 1440p with some games up to 78% faster.

"When compared to the competition, the Intel Arc B580 GPU offers up to 32% better performance-per-dollar", the company said.

With 12GB of dedicated GPU memory for the Intel Arc B580 and 10GB for the Intel Arc B570, gamers can expect high-performance gaming at 1440p ultra quality settings, enhanced by AI-powered XeSS 2 technologies.

New Intel Graphics Software provides access to display settings including color and scaling modes and variable refresh rate (VRR) support. 3D graphics settings include a frames-per-second limiter and a driver-level low-latency mode.

"Performance controls include basic and advanced overclocking and metrics powered by the widely adopted open source PresentMon, which now includes support for frame generation and latency measurements", Intel said.

Price and Availability

The Intel Arc B580 Limited Edition graphics card and models from add-in board partners Acer, ASRock, GUNNIR, ONIX Technology, MAXSUN and Sparkle will be available starting Dec 13 from $249.

Intel Arc B570 graphics cards from the same add-in board partners will be available starting Jan 16, 2025, from $219.

Looking at the features, specs and price it is suggested that Intel’s Battlemage chips are designed to compete with more affordable graphics cards, like the Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti and AMD Radeon RX 7600 respectively costing $399 and $269.

