Fact Check: Image showing Muslim teen kissing pregnant Hindu woman AI generated

An image showing a 16-year-old boy in Muslim attire kissing a Hindu woman going viral on social media is not real, but generated by AI, Fact Check analysis revealed

Wednesday December 4, 2024 4:27 PM , Anmol Alphonso

An image showing a 16-year-old boy in Muslim attire kissing a Hindu woman is going viral on social media. Fact check analysis however revealed that the image is not real, but generated by AI.

BOOM found that the AI-generated photo showing the Hindu woman kissing the minor Muslim was neither reported or posted by NDTV India nor it found any news reports that corroborated the claim.

Using the keywords - like the names mentioned in the caption, BOOM did not find any credible news reports about any such case reported by any other publisher.

BOOM also tested the viral photo using a deepfake detection tool created by TrueMedia.org. The results showed that it has substantial evidence of manipulation of it being AI-generated.

AI photo reported by NDTV India showing a pregnant Hindu woman kissing a minor Muslim boy in Nainital, Uttarakhand

BOOM found that the AI-generated photo was not reported by NDTV India.

[This story was originally published by BOOM , and republished by ummid.com as part of the Shakti Collective.]

