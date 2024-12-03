Meet Dr Youness who performed world's 1st intercontinental robotic surgery

Dr Youness Ahallal, a French-Moroccan doctor, made medical history with world's first intercontinental robot assisted prostatectomy

Dr Youness Ahallal, a French-Moroccan doctor, made medical history with world’s first intercontinental robot assisted prostatectomy.

Dr Youness Ahallal utilised Chinese made Toumai Robot - a cutting-edge surgical system capable of real-time, high-definition imaging and precise control, to perform prostate cancer surgery on a patient in Morocco, 12,000 kilometres away.

Conducted on November 16, this intercontinental procedure has set a record as the longest remote surgery ever performed, with a round-trip transmission distance exceeding 30,000 kilometres, according to Xinhua News Agency.

Dr. Ahallal, specialist in robotic and cancer surgery, was stationed in Shanghai on the day of the operation, while a team of Moroccan medical professionals provided remote assistance from Casablanca in Morocco.

In under two hours, the French-Moroccan surgeon successfully removed the prostate tumor and sutured the area.

Even with the huge distance, the delay in communication was just over 100 milliseconds, allowing smooth coordination between the robotic arm in Morocco and the surgeon in Shanghai. This became possible with the help of Orange Morocco which ensured a high-speed connection with minimum latency.

More about Dr Youness Ahallal

A Post-Doctoral Fellow of Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, New York and Fellow Institut Mutualiste Montsouris, France Dr Youness Ahallal is working as Onco-urologist and Robotic Surgeon at Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Nice in France since 2017.

After initial training in various hospitals - including Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC) in New York, the Urology Department of the Institut Mutualiste Montsouris (IMM) and the Diaconesses de Paris, Dr Youness Ahallal specialized in the minimally invasive surgical management of genitourinary pathologies, in particular urological cancers.

The surgery has opened up new possibilities for remote surgical interventions, to bridge the gap between geographical and redefining the future of surgery.

"To carry out such an intervention is an honour and proof of what innovation can accomplish. Proud to contribute to writing a new page in the history of medicine and to represent Morocco on the world stage", he said after setting the world record.

The ground-breaking procedure comes after an October surgery for a renal cyst, where the Toumai Robot helped a minimally invasive operation between Shanghai and Cotonou in Benin, with a round-trip distance of 27,000 kilometres.

The Toumai Robot, which received EU CE certification in May, is now approved for multiple procedures, including urology, thoracic surgery, and gynaecological endoscopy.



