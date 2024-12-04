CAT [2024] Answer Key released, raise objections by Dec 5

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta had conducted computer-based Common Admission Test 2023 (CAT 2023) on Sunday November 24, 2024

IIM CAT 2024 Answer Key: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Calcutta has released the official Answer Keys of CAT 2024 (Common Admission Test 2023) and Response Sheet on its website iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2024 was conducted on November 24 across 170 cities with 2.93 lakh participants. It featured 68 questions divided into three sections: VARC, DILR, and QA.

CAT 2024 Answer Key

The IIM Calcutta has released the CAT Provisional Answer Key, with candidates given a chance to raise objection if any till 11:55 PM on December 05, 2024.

Along with the Provisional Answer Key, CAT Response Sheet and CAT Question Paper have also be made available for the candidates.

The IIM will later release the CAT Final Answer Key.

Steps to check CAT Answer Key

Go to the official website: iimcat.ac.in. Click on log-in button under Registered Candidates link Enter user ID and password Type the 7 chracter code shown in the image Log in and click on the relevant link to download CAT 2024 answer key in PDF

CAT 2024 Result Date

The CAT Result will be prepared and declared based on the Final Answer Keys.

Candidates should note that CAT Answer Key - Provisional and Final both, CAT Question Paper amd CAT Response Sheet are available for download on the official website iimcat.ac.in through candidate log in after release.

"The CAT results are likely to be declared by the second week of January, 2025", IIM Calcutta said.

The CAT 2024 score is valid only till December 31, 2025 and will accordingly be accessible on the website.

