Samsung rolls-out Android 15 based One UI 7 beta on Galaxy S24 series

Tech giant Samsung Thursday December 05, 2024 launched its Android 15 based 'One UI 7' open beta programme which will be available on the Galaxy S24 series (Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra)

Friday December 6, 2024 1:46 AM

One UI 7 beta program, boasts powerful AI features, simplified controls and a preview of scalable AI ecosystems of the future.

"One UI 7 marks a significant leap forward by integrating leading AI agents and multimodal capabilities into every touch point of the interface, creating an AI platform where every interaction feels natural and intuitive", Samsung said.

"The beta program offers a first look at an upgraded mobile user experience for greater personalization than ever before", the tech giant said.

Improved AI Enables More Intuitive User Experiences

One UI 7 brings powerful updates to Galaxy AI features1 including advanced writing assist tools. Integrated into AI OS, they allow users to boost their productivity where texts can be selected, without needing to switch between applications.

"This capability expands on the powerful writing assist tools already available to Galaxy users, offering AI-powered options to summarize content, check spelling and grammar, and automatically format notes into bullet points", Samsung said.

Upgraded call features with One UI 7 push the boundaries of communication and connection through call transcripts, with support for 20 languages.

"When call recording is enabled, recorded calls will automatically be transcribed for reference later on, eliminating the need to take notes manually while multi-tasking", Samsung said.

Greater Personalization and Control

One UI 7’s powerful AI features come with a significant new look, based on a new notification system that streamlines communication with easy access from the device’s lock screen. It includes Now Bar, which highlights relevant activities across various features like Interpreter, Music, Recording, Stopwatch and more.

"By offering instant access to important notifications, Now Bar reduces the need to constantly unlock the device and allows users to engage with key information effortlessly", Samsung said.

"Set to be supported on upcoming Galaxy S series devices, Now Bar will transform the lock screen experience, which will continue to evolve with more intelligent experiences in the future", it said.

A simplified home screen, redesigned One UI widgets and lock screen — among other features — work together to grant users granular control over every detail and make customization intuitive and seamless.

Redesigned camera UX

A redesigned camera UX allows more intuitive control over advanced settings. Camera buttons, controls and modes have been reorganized to make it easier to find the features you need and to give you a clearer preview of the picture you’re taking or the video you’re recording.

For Pro and Pro video modes, the manual settings layout has also been simplified, making it easier to focus on the picture or video you’re shooting. A new zoom control is available when you’re recording in Pro video mode, allowing you to control the zoom speed for smooth transitions.

The official One UI 7 release will commence with upcoming Galaxy S series devices, featuring additional AI capabilities including enhanced on-device AI functions, starting from the first quarter of 2025.

The One UI 7 beta program will be first available for Galaxy S24 series devices in Germany, India, Korea, Poland, the U.K. and the U.S., from December 5.

