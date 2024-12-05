Urdu School Teacher attacked by students in Andhra, dies

A teacher at the Zilla Parishad Urdu High School at Kothapalle village of Rayachoti Mandal in Annamayya district of Andhra Pradesh Wednesday December 04, 2024 died after he was allegedly assaulted by students in classroom

Thursday December 5, 2024 3:35 PM , ummid.com News Network

Amaravati: A teacher at the Zilla Parishad Urdu High School at Kothapalle village of Rayachoti Mandal in Annamayya district of Andhra Pradesh Wednesday December 04, 2024 died after he was allegedly assaulted by students in classroom.

Two of the three students who reportedly attacked the Mathematics teacher are siblings.

According to reports, Ejaz Ahmed (42) went to Class 9 as per his daily routine when he found three students disturbing the classroom.

The students got angry and attacked the teacher when he asked them to maintain order in the class.

Eyewitnesses claim the students struck him on the chest, face, and back, and broke his glasses during the altercation.

Fellow teachers took Ejaz Ahmad to hospital where he died during treatment.

Meanwhile, the school head, Shabbir Ahmed, said that the teacher died from heart attack, while he was being taken to the hospital.

Local Police however has registered a case following the compliant launched by his wife, who is also a teacher and probing the matter.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.