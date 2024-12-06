Acer Unpacks Nitro Intel 'Battlemage' Graphics Cards

Hours after Intel launched Arc B-Series GPUs codenamed Battlemage Tuesday, Acer added in its gaming lineup new Nitro Intel Arc B570 OC 10GB and Nitro Intel Arc B580 OC 12 GB graphics cards

Taipei: Hours after Intel launched Arc B-Series GPUs codenamed Battlemage Tuesday, Acer added in its gaming lineup new Nitro Intel Arc B570 OC 10GB and Nitro Intel Arc B580 OC 12 GB graphics cards.

Acer said the new GPUs are for DIY (Do It Yourself) gamers seeking high-performance gaming and content creation upgrades for their PC setups.

"The Nitro Intel Arc B570 OC 10GB and Nitro Intel Arc B580 OC 12 GB graphics cards, with clock speeds up to 2,740 MHz and up to 12 GB GDDR6 memory, offer gamers an immersive experience and access to the latest AI technologies via the Intel AI Playground application", Acer said.

"These graphics cards are equipped with Acer's advanced FrostBlade cooling systems to ensure peak performance", the company said.

Acer launched new Nitro GPUs based on Intel Arc B-Series GPUs codenamed Battlemage that included Intel Arc B570 and Intel Arc B580 chipsets, launched December 03, 2024.

Game Changing Performance

The Nitro Intel Arc B-Series Graphics Cards, featuring Xe2 architecture with up to 20 cores, are engineered to deliver exceptional gaming, versatile creation, and accessible AI experiences.

"The Nitro Intel Arc B570 OC 10 GB (AN-B570-OCD) graphics card reaches clock speeds of up to 2,690 MHz, while the Nitro Intel Arc B580 OC 12 GB (AN-B580-OCA) card boasts up to 2,740 MHz, supporting high FPS gaming at 1440p and up to 8K visuals", Acer said.

Next-generation Intel Xe2 microarchitecture provides up to 50% better performance per core, enhancing gaming experiences with real-time lighting, shadows, and reflections thanks to built-in Direct X12 Ultimate support with ray tracing capabilities, mesh shaders, variable rate shading and sampler feedback.

"AI-generated frames powered by Intel Xe Frame Generation technology (XeFG), significantly increase FPS for added fluidity and performance. Intel Xe Low Latency technology (XeLL) reduces input lag between keyboard and mouse inputs for seamless gaming experiences", Acer said.

Advanced Thermal Cooling

Compact and durable, these Acer graphics cards are ideal for gamers starting their journey into high-performance gaming and seeking seamless experiences.

"The FrostBlade cooling system, with its textured blade design and dual-ball bearing system, improves airflow, keeps the cards cool, and reduces noise by 8% compared to plastic fans", Acer said.

"The durable aluminum backplate is corrosion-resistant and non-flexing, providing higher structural integrity and enhanced cooling with large vent designs. Plus, its small form factor makes it easy to fit into any setup", the company added.

Seamless Video Editing and Content Creation

The Intel Arc GPUs offer a versatile Creator toolkit for quick creation, editing, and uploading of content.

"The Dual Media Transcoder speeds up processing time and supports a wide range of media formats, while the Xe Media Engine enables seamless video editing and exporting across formats without compatibility concerns", Acer said.

The all-in-one AI Playground app provides image creation, editing, and AI-powered answers at the fingertips of anyone with an Intel Arc GPU, as it leverages the specialized XMX AI engines in each Xe-core.

"This accelerates AI-enhanced gaming, content creation, and media generation, bringing the latest AI experiences right to the users' PCs", Acer said.

Acer Intelligent Space

Acer Intelligent Space, the built-in central hub for intelligent device features, detects system hardware, recommends compatible AI applications to optimize performance, and helps discover new tools for gaming enhancements.

"Acer Game Assistance gives a competitive advantage by automatically adjusting colors and providing a sniper mode for precise targeting in shooting games, while Acer ProCam automatically recognizes and records gameplay highlights to capture those intense moments", Acer said.

"For an extra edge, the devices come with an HDMI port 2.1, three DisplayPort 2.1, and a PCIe 4.0 bus", the company said.

