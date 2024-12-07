Fact Check: Indonesian Umrah pilgrims claimed as Hindus in Makkah in viral video

Indonesian Umrah pilgrims claimed as Hindus in Makkah in viral video

Fact check of a viral video showing worshippers in saffron clothes in Holy Kaaba, Makkah circulated as Hindus from India, reveals it is actually of Muslim pilgrims from Indonesia

Saturday December 7, 2024 0:54 AM , Fact Check by Vishwas News

A video is going viral on social media, in which some people wearing saffron-colour clothes can be seen near Holy Kaaba in the Muslim Holy City of Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

Social media users while sharing the video are claiming that the saffron-clad worshippers are Hindus from India, who are praying inside the Makkah Grand Mosque which hosts Kaaba.

A fact check analysis of the video by Vishwas News, however has found that the viral video clip has no connection to India.

On the contrary, the worshippers seen in the video with Kaaba seen in the background are Indonesian pilgrims who had travelled to Makkah to perform Umrah.

What's in the viral post?

Sharing the viral video clip, Facebook user who identifies himself as 'Kattar Hindu Tirathu' (archived here) and has over 34,000 subscribers wrote:

"Har Har Mahadev slogan in Madina."

Fact Check

This viral video had previously gone viral during the inauguration of the Ram temple with another claim.

At that time, Vishwas News also checked it, and while searching for keyword frames through reverse image, found the video uploaded on several YouTube channels in January 2024.

Vishwas News investigated further and found a video uploaded in 2023 on a YouTube channel called “El Leyla Official” where the women were seen dressed in similar attire to the women seen in the viral video claiming to be of Hindus.

The video was accompanied by information that it was a video of the “Jamaat al-Nimra Group” or “An Namiroh Travelindo” visiting Medina in November 2022.

A keyword search revealed that “An Namiroh Travelindo” is an Indonesian travel agency that organizes Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages.

There are other similar videos available on this channel, in which devotees are seen wearing similar saffron colour dresses.

In addition, promotional images available on the website of An Namiroh Travelindo also show a woman wearing the saffron color dress as seen in the viral video.

Vishwas News also contacted Adi Syafitrah, a fact-checker at Indonesian fact-checking organization Mafindo, regarding the viral video clip. He confirmed:

“The worshippers seen in the video had travelled from Indonesia to Medina and later Makkah to perform Umrah.”

Conclusion

Vishwas News in its investigation found that video clips of Muslim pilgrims from Indonesia in Makkah to perform Umrah/Hajj are being circulated by a Hindutva group with false claims.

[This story was originally published by Vishwas News , and republished by ummid.com as part of the Shakti Collective.]

