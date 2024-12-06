‘Muhammad’ remains among the most popular baby names since 2013

Muhammad and Noah have been consistently in the list of most popular baby names

Friday December 6, 2024 3:28 PM , ummid.com News Network

‘Muhammad’ is the most popular baby names in England and Wales surpassing Noah, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Over 4,600 boys were registered with the name Muhammad in 2023, marking a significant milestone as it has been in the top 10 since 2016.

Variations of the name, including Mohammed and Mohammad, also appeared in the top 100 popular names, but the ONS treats each spelling as a separate entry, according to BBC.

Most Popular Baby Boy Names

Muhammad and Noah have been consistently in the list of most popular baby names.

However, Muhammad became the most popular name for baby boys in London for the first time in 2013. It remains in the list of top 10 popular names till now.

On the BabyCenter's list of 100 most popular names of 2018, Noah was the 3rd most popular names whereas Muhammad was the 14th most popular boy’s names.

Muhammad and Noah both are the names of Prophets (Peace be upon them), and preferred by Muslims worldwide. But Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upom him) has the distinction of being the last and final prophets sent by Allah, The Almighty.

Most Popular Baby Girl Names

For girls, Olivia retained its top spot, followed by Amelia and Isla. These three names have remained unchanged since 2022. Hyphenated names for girls also saw a surge in popularity, with over 19,140 registered in 2023 compared to 12,330 the previous year.

New entrants to the top 100 included Lilah, Raya, and Hazel for girls, and Jax, Enzo, and Bodhi for boys.

The ONS noted that pop culture continues to influence naming trends, citing the impact of artists like Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus, Kendrick Lamar, Elton John, and Rihanna.

The Netflix series Wednesday and other pop culture references also contributed to the rise of names like Wednesday and Sunday.

Seasonal names such as Autumn and Summer saw moderate increases, while traditional royal names like George, Archie, Harry, Charlotte, Elizabeth, and Charles continued to decline in popularity, reflecting a long-term trend, the British broadcaster said.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.