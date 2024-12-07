Fact Check: Claim that Saudi Arabia plans to suspend oil export to India is false

Claim that Saudi Arabia plans to suspend oil export to India is false

Claims made in various social media posts that Saudi Arabia is considering to suspend oil exports to India is false, as per the fact check analysis done by ummid.com



Saturday December 7, 2024 7:31 PM , Fact Check by ummid.com

What is the Claim?

Some social media users citing Qatar based broadcaster, Al Jazeera, are claiming that Saudi Arabia is likely to suspend oil exports to India.

Saudi Arabia is the largest exporter of oil, and India is one of the Kingdom’s largest oil importer.

However, social media user Asad Nasir in a single line post Friday December 06, 2024 claimed, “Saudi Arabia is likely to suspend oil exports to India”.

He tagged an image of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and cited the source of his “information” as Al Jazeera.

BREAKING NEWS:-



Saudi Arabia is likely to suspend Oil exports to 🇮🇳 India.



Source: Al Jazeera. pic.twitter.com/HcpEorYaxu — Asad Nasir (@asadnasir2000) December 6, 2024

Asad Nasir identifies himself on X as “Businessman and Stock Trader”, and has over 13.3K followers. His post about “Saudi plan to suspend oil exports to India” has been viewed by more 187,000 social media users and re-tweeted 550 times.

The same post has also been shared by some little known X accounts like “NHS Media” and “Abdullah Al Noman”.

Fact Check Analysis

After a fact check analysis of the viral post, ummid.com found no such report, article, tweet or news by the Qatar based broadcaster, Al Jazeera.

To further authenticate the claim, ummid.com made relevant and site specific keyword search using keywords like “saudi oil export to india”, “is saudi suspending oil export to india”, “saudi arabia oil exports to india al jazeera”, “saudi oil to india al jazeera”.

Not a single keyword listed above showed the claim made in the viral post - neither from Al Jazeera nor from any other news source.

A glance at the Al Jazeera X timeline of the last two days is also silent on any such plan.

The official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) and ARAMCO which looks after oil production and supply have also not reported about any such proposal.

Instead, the Google search of the above listed keywords resulted in Al Jazeera reporting about the ever expanding India and Saudi trade ties, and the Kingdom’s plan to invest in oil and energy sector in India.

About the latest oil trade between the two countries, all the leading news outlets in India and abroad are talking about an October 2024 data that showed India’s oil import from Saudi Arabia has surged by about 40%.

The Verdict

Ummid fact analysis of the claim “Saudi Arabia is likely to suspend oil exports to India” as made by some social media posts is false, fake, misinformation, and has nothing to do with reality.



