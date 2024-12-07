‘Not Mandate of People’: Maharashtra Opp Boycott Oath Taking Ceremony

The opposition parties in Maharashtra Saturday December 07, 2024 boycotted the oath taking ceremony of the newly elected MLAs

Saturday December 7, 2024 5:06 PM , Zohair M Safwan, ummid.com

[Maharashtra Assembly in Mumbai has been lit for the 3-Day Special Session convened for oath taking ceremony]

Mumbai: The opposition parties in Maharashtra Saturday December 07, 2024 boycotted the oath taking ceremony of the newly elected MLAs.

A 3-day Special Session of the Maharashtra Assembly was convened today for the purpose. The newly elected MLAs of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharad Pawar) however refused to take oath.

While talking to media Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MLA Aditya Thackeray said the MVA decided to boycott the oath taking ceremony as a mark of protest against the 2024 Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Chunav.

“We are boycotting the ceremony as a mark of protest against the “manipulated” election results”, Thackeray said.

“This is not the mandate of the people, but result of manipulation and EVM”, he said.

He also said that there should have been celebrations all around the state after such a massive victory of the BJP and its allies.

“However, no one is celebrating. Why? Because, people are in shock because of the unexpected election result”, he said.

Thackeray also slammed the government for its decision to stop by force the mock polling in Markadwadi village of Solapur district.

“It is surprising why the government stopped the mock polling in Markadwadi. It was not going to affect the election result. Yet, the government did not allow it. What is the government afraid of?” he asked.

Samajwadi Party quits MVA

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party (SP) announced to quit the MVA protesting against the remark by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader praising the demolition of the Babri Masjid.

Milind Narvekar, a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader posted a photo of Babri Masjid, accompanied by a quote from Shiv Sena patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray which read, "I am proud of those who did this."

Protesting against this the Samajwadi Party announced to quit the opposition alliance. Soon later, the two SP MLAs - Abu Asim Azmi and Rais Shaikh, took oath defying the opposition’s boycott call.

The lone AIMIM MLA, Mufti Muhammad Ismail Qasmi, also took oath in an indication that the party will have a different political strategy in the house than the Opposition MVA.



Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.