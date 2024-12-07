Syrian Opp groups kilometers away from capital Damascus

Syrian opposition groups are kilometers away from Damascus and have started to surround the Capital – the only major city under the control of Bashar Al Assad regime

Saturday December 7, 2024 10:27 PM , Agencies

Jordan: Syrian opposition groups are kilometers away from Damascus and have started to surround the Capital – the only major city under the control of Bashar Al Assad regime.

The Syrian opposition groups have already captured Aleppo and Hama in a lightening advances in the last two weeks.

According to the reports coming from the war hit country, around 70% of Syria is now under the control of the opposition groups.

Reports said thousands of residents fled from Homs as the opposition groups closed in to capture the third largest city of Syria after Damascus and Aleppo.

“Tens of thousands of people from President Assad's Alawite minority community are fleeing their homes in Syria’s third city of Homs as the opposition forces continue their lightning offensive to overthrow the regime”, news agency AFP reported.

The Syrian opposition forces commander, Hassan Abdul Ghany, says they have overrun a Syrian army camp and villages in the countryside around the city of Homs.

Opposition groups surrounding Damascus

Al Jazeera correspondent, Resul Serdar Atas, while talking to the Qatar based broadcaster from Turkiye-Syria border said the opposition groups are surrounding capital Damascus from different sides.

Resul said realizing that the Assad government is losing control across the country, people are rising up and going against the government.

“They are taking over state facilities and government buildings and toppling the statues that have represented that dynasty, particularly now, President al-Assad and his father, Hafez al-Assad, have had their statues toppled”, Resul said.

“There are skirmishes very close to Damascus, roughly around 10km (six miles)”, he added.

Resul further said that in some neighbourhoods in Damascus, particularly in the southern neighbourhoods, some government soldiers are seen leaving their posts.

‘A govt for all’

Meanwhile, Abu Mohammad al-Julani, the leader of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), while talking to CNN said the opposition wants to establish a government in Syria based on institutions, rather than the whims of a single leader, in a direct reference to Assad’s dictatorial regime.

Allaying the fear of minorities and people from different sects, al Julani said these are the people who are living in Syria since thousands of years and will continue to do so. No one has any right to suppress or eliminate any group or sect from Syria”, he told CNN.

He said the opposition groups’ aim is to overthrow Bashar Assad and form an inclusive government.

Al Julani’s assurance vis-à-vis forming a government of all where everyone should live in peace is seen a major shift in the opposition camp since 2016.

Meanwhile, the Syrian government has denied reports that Bashar Al Assad has fled the country.



