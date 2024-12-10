Impeachment motion against Allahabad HC judge Shekhar Yadav

[Srinagar MP Ruhullah Mehdi speaking in the Lok Sabha on December 04, 2024.]

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference MP, Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Tuesday December 10, 2024 moved an impeachment motion in the Parliament seeking removal of Allahabad High Court judge Shekhar Yadav.

In the two page motion, the National Conference MP representing Srinagar - a copy of which has been shared on social media, said that “Justice Shekhar must be removed as judge since his continued tenure is detrimental to the integrity, impartiality and secular ethos of the judiciary.”

The impeachment motion moved by the Srinagar MP against Shekhar Yadav has been endorsed by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Rajasthan MP Rajkumar Roat, Bihar MP Sudhama Prasad, and MPs from Uttar Pradesh Mohibbullah Nadvi and Ziau Rahman Barq.

Justice Shekhar Yadav sparked outrage following his anti-Muslim and anti-Minorities rants at an event organised by the right wing Hindutva organisation VHP .

Speaking at the event Justice Shekhar opined that India must be governed as per the whims of the majority Hindus.

He also said that Hindu children are peaceful and tolerant whereas Muslim children are violent since their birth.

“We must be careful of these people who are dangerous to the nation and don’t want to take country forward”, he reportedly said.

'Dehumanising, utterly biased'

Slamming his remarks, Ruhullah Mehdi said:

“The statements asserting that only Hindu values and practices should govern the nation challenge the secular fabric enshrined in the Preamble and Article 25 of the Indian Constitution.”

“Veiled references to the Muslim community, suggesting that those who slaughter animals can’t raise good children, are telling of his virulent bias.

“Further, he (the judge) dehumanised Muslims and painted them as anti-India”, Mehdi said in the motion.

In the impeachment motion Mehdi also accused Justice Shkehar Yadav of political activism which being a sitting judge does not bestow to his position.

“Justice Yadav made public declarations endorsing political issues such as the Uniform Civil Code and endorsed the ideological position of political organization i.e. Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Through these actions, Justice Yadav engaged in activities that blur the line between judicial office and political activism”, Mehdi said.

The Srinagar MP also said that Justice Yadav’s remarks demonstrate bias and his use of derogatory language is condemnable.

