Bashar al Assad's location unknown, family flees Syria

The location of Bashar al Assad is unknown even as the reports claimed that his family members, including his wife Asma and children, have left Syria

Sunday December 8, 2024 0:20 AM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

[Bashar al Assad and his wife Asma in a file photo]

The U.S. based The Wall Street Journal in a report said Bashar’s British wife Asma al Assad has fled to Russia along with the couple’s three children.

The reports came after claims that Bashar al Assad has fled the country. Syrian officials, however, said Assad is in Syria.

"As of December 6, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad remained in the country, but his wife and three children left for Russia", The Wall Street Journal reported with reference to Syrian security forces and Arab officials.

Reports further claimed that Bashar al Assad’s two brothers-in-law have fled to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Wall Street Journal also reported that some Egyptian and Jordanian officials have urged "Syrian President" Bashar al Assad to leave the country and form a government in exile.

Assad's family fled the country after the opposition forces captured in lightning speed Aleppo, Hama and are currently kilometers away from capital Damascus.

Syria War - Timeline

Bashar al Assad is President of Syria since 2000. He became president after the death of Hafez al Assad in June 2000.

Assad family is in power in Syria since 1971. But, protests against the brutal regime started and took turn into a civil war in 2011.

A ceasefire between the opposition fighters and Syrian security forces was established in February 2016 but clashes continued.

On November 27, 2024, a coalition of Syrian opposition groups called the Military Operations Command led by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and allied Turkish-backed groups in the Syrian National Army (SNA) launched an offensive against the pro-government Syrian Arab Army (SAA) forces and in lightning speed captured Aleppo, Hama, Homs and now closing in on capital Damascus.

