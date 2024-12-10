SC takes suo moto cognizance of Justice Shekhar Yadav’s anti-Muslim rants

In an important move, the Supreme Court of India has taken suo moto cognizance of Allahabad High Court Judge Shekhar Yadav for his anti-Muslim rants at a VHP event

New Delhi: In an important move, the Supreme Court of India has taken suo moto cognizance of Allahabad High Court Judge Shekhar Yadav for his anti-Muslim rants at a VHP event.

Taking cognizance of Justice Yadav’s remarks, the Supreme Court has directed an inquiry, ordering the Allahabad High Court to submit a comprehensive report on the matter.

“The details and particulars have been called from the High Court, and the matter is under consideration,” remarked the Supreme Court.

Justice Shekhar's comments

Justice Shekhar Yadav sparked outrage following his anti-Muslim and anti-Minorities rants at an event organised by the right wing Hindutva organisation VHP .

Speaking at the event Justice Shekhar opined that India must be governed as per the whims of the majority Hindus.

He also said that Hindu children are peaceful and tolerant whereas Muslim children are violent since their birth.

“We must be careful of these people who are dangerous to the nation and don’t want to take country forward”, he reportedly said.

Impeachment motion in Parliament

Taking note of Justice Shekhar's anti-Muslim rants, Srinagar MP Ruhullah Mehdi has moved an impeachment motion against him in the parliament.

Calling Justice Shekhar's views against various sections of the Constitution of India and judiciary laws, Mehdi in his impeachment notice sought removal of the judge.

On Monday, slamming Justice Yadav, AILU or All India Lawyers' Union termed "hate speech" the comments of the judge made at the VHP rally in Pryagraj.

