Suchir Balaji, who took OpenAI to task, found dead; Suicide suspected

Suchir Balaji, Indian-American Whistleblower, who had raised serious concerns about the OpenAI policies, is found dead in his apartment in San Francisco

Sunday December 15, 2024 0:44 AM , ummid.com News Network

San Francisco: Suchir Balaji, Indian-American Whistleblower, who had raised serious concerns about the OpenAI policies, is found dead in his apartment in San Francisco.

The local police suspected that Suchir Balaji - former researcher at OpenAI, has been died due to suicide though adding further probe is still underway.

According to San Francisco police, Balaji died on November 26, 2024. His dead body was later recovered from his apartment after some friends raised questions about his wellbeing and whereabouts.

“The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) has identified the decedent as Suchir Balaji, 26, of San Francisco. The manner of death has been determined to be suicide”, a statement released by the OCME said.

Balaji had publicly spoken out against Microsoft funded AI giant OpenAI's practices and copyright violations while developing its now popular AI tool ChatGPT.

OpenAI has been fighting a number of lawsuits relating to its data-gathering practices.

In an interview with The New York Times in October, Balaji had accused OpenAI of violating copyright regulations.

Balaji later left the company citing his belief that the technology was ultimately more harmful than beneficial to society.

He later publicly accused OpenAI of unethical practices, arguing that the company’s approach violated US copyright laws and undermined the internet’s ecosystem by displacing original creators.

