Meet Mohammed al-Bashir - The Interim Prime Minister of Syria

Mohammad al-Bashir has been appointed as Interim Prime Minister of Syria as the opposition groups rushes to form a new government after the collapse of Bashar al Assad brutal regime

Tuesday December 10, 2024 3:07 PM , ummid.com News Network

Damascus: Mohammad al-Bashir has been appointed as Interim Prime Minister of Syria as the opposition groups rushes to form a new government after the collapse of Bashar al Assad brutal regime.

Al-Bashir is the head of the Idlib-based Syrian Salvation Government established by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) led by Abu Muhammad Al Golani .

Al Bashir, an Engineer by profession, is serving as the Prime Minister of Salvation Government since January 2024.

Mohammed al-Bashir’s appointment as the Prime Minister of the Syrian Transitional Government came after Syria’s former Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali in Damascus agreed to transfer power to opposition groups.

The move comes after Abu Muhammad Al Julani held a long meeting with al-Jalali in Damascus on Monday December 09, 2024.

More about Mohammad al-Bashir

Mohammad al-Bashir was born in 1983 in Mashoun, a village located in the Jabal Zawiya region of Idlib Governorate in Syria. He obtained a degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering with a specialization in communications from the University of Aleppo in 2007 and worked at the Syrian Gas Company.

In 2010, he completed an advanced English language course under Syria’s Ministry of Education. A prominent figure in the administration led by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), al Bashir also obtained in Sharia and Law from Idlib University in 2021, along with certifications in Administrative Organisation and Project Management.

Following the Syrian uprising, al-Bashir left government service in 2021 and joined the revolutionary movement against the brutal regime of Bashar al Assad.

Al-Bashir's Tenure as PM Salvation Govt

Before assuming the charge as Prime Minister of Salvation Government in Idlib, al-Bashir served as first as the Director of Islamic Education under the government’s Ministry of Awqaf, and later as Minister of Development and Humanitarian Affairs between 2022 and 2023 Ali Keda his predecessor.

After being elected Prime Minister of the Idlib govenment by the Shura Council in January 2024, he prioritized modernizing government services through e-governance and automation.

His tenure saw reduction in real estate fees, relaxed planning regulations, and consultations for expanding Idlib’s zoning plan.

During the November 2024 Northwestern Syria offensive, al-Bashir announced that the operation, which led to the capture of Aleppo , was a direct response to regime attacks that displaced tens of thousands of civilians.

On December 4, Bashir visited Aleppo to oversee the reopening of government offices, praising employees who resumed their roles under the new administration.

Following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime , Bashir was officially tasked on Monday December 09, 2024 with forming a transitional government to navigate Syria through this critical phase.

[With inputs from This is Beirut.]

