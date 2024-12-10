Israeli strikes in Syria deepen instability in already fractured country

Israeli airstrikes targeted over 100 sites across Syria, including missile systems, weapons depots, and military research facilities

Tuesday December 10, 2024

As Syrian opposition claimed victory over Damascus and Bashar al-Assad fled the country, Israel acted swiftly, moving forces into southern Syria and occupying strategic areas like Mount Hermon.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared the collapse of the 1974 disengagement agreement, citing the Syrian army’s withdrawal as justification.Netanyahu described the situation as both a challenge and an opportunity, emphasizing Israel’s need to ‘secure’ the occupied Golan Heights.

Israeli airstrikes targeted over 100 sites across Syria, including missile systems, weapons depots, and military research facilities. The strikes, Israel says, aim to prevent advanced weaponry, including chemical arms, from falling into the hands of the opposition, which the Zionist regime sees as potential threats.

The Military Dimension

The Israeli military has focused on areas like Dar'aa, Quneitra, and Damascus, hitting positions such as the Mazzeh military airport and storage facilities for long-range missiles. Military analysts argue that Israel’s actions aim to cripple Syria’s military infrastructure, ensuring these assets cannot be used against it in the future.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Colonel Hisham Mustafa of the Syrian National Authority revealed that Israeli tanks and airstrikes targeted areas near the “Bravo Line,” a UN-monitored buffer zone. He believes Israel is leveraging Syria’s chaos to neutralize threats while avoiding direct conflict with the rebel factions now governing the country.

Political Maneuvers

Israel’s strategy isn’t limited to military operations. Israel has engaged politically with groups like the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a Kurdish US-backed group that controls parts in eastern Syria and is being fought by the rebels. This dialogue, according to Israeli officials, reflects concerns about the growing strength of the opposition groups near its borders.

Analysts like Muhammad Alloush argue that Israel’s ultimate goal is to exploit Syria’s political vacuum to annex more territory and create a buffer against future threats. By acting during Syria’s transition, Israel hopes to solidify its security while avoiding backlash from the emerging government.

Responses from Syria and Other Countries

Syrian opposition forces, preoccupied with restoring order after Assad’s departure, have not responded militarily to Israeli strikes.

Internationally, Israel’s actions have drawn limited condemnation, partly due to its justification of targeting Iranian-aligned forces.

However, critics argue that these moves are less about immediate threats and more about shaping Syria’s future geopolitical landscape.

As the situation evolves, Israel’s aggressive strategy may risk escalating tensions, further complicating Syria’s recovery and regional stability.

"Dangerous land grab"

Meanwhile, in a statement released Monday, Saudi Arabia said Israel’s decision to seize Syrian-held areas in a UN-patrolled buffer zone in the Golan Heights and its attacks on Syrian territory confirm continued Israeli violation of international law.

A statement issued by the Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry said the move showed Israel’s determination to sabotage Syria’s chances of restoring its security, stability, and territorial integrity.

“Saudi Arabia stresses the need for the international community to condemn these Israeli violations, affirm respect for Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and confirm that the Golan Heights are occupied Syrian Arab land,” the statement said.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry said on Monday that Doha considers the Israeli incursion “a dangerous development and a blatant attack on Syria’s sovereignty and unity as well as a flagrant violation of international law”.

“The policy of imposing a fait accompli pursued by the Israeli occupation, including its attempts to occupy Syrian territories, will lead the region to further violence and tension,” it added.

Iraq also echoed the criticism, saying Israel has committed a “grave violation under international law”.

"Iraq stresses the importance of maintaining Syria’s sovereignty and integrity and calls on the UN Security Council to uphold its responsibility and condemn this aggression … and put an end to it,” a statement by the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs read.

For now, Israel’s actions highlight its intent to secure strategic advantages amid Syria’s ongoing turmoil, but these moves come at a cost — deepening instability in an already fractured nation.

[With inputs from Quds News Network]

