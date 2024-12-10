No-confidence motion against RS Chairman Dhankar

In an unprecedented move, the Congress-led INDIA alliance Tuesday December 10, 2024 moved a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar

Tuesday December 10, 2024 2:12 PM , ummid.com News Network

New Delhi: In an unprecedented move, the Congress-led INDIA alliance Tuesday December 10, 2024 moved a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar.

The no-confidence motion against Jagdeep Dhankar, who is also the Vice President of the country, has been signed by more than 50 MPs of the opposition bloc.

The MPs who signed the no-confidence motion against Jagdeep Dhankar submitted to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat Tuesday are from Congress, Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, DMK, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), RJD and others.

The no-confidence motion against Dhankar was submitted shortly after chaos in both the Houses of the Parliament - as the BJP MPs and those from the opposition clashed over various issues, including violence in Sambhal over survey of Jama Masjid and indictment of Adani in the United States, prompted Parliament to adjourn for the day.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.