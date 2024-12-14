Similarities between Taliban and Hindu Nationalism that Tavleen Singh fails to see

Tavleen Singh is right in detesting 'Hindu religiosity' but she needs to delve deeper to understand that this is the same pattern which 'Jihadi Islam' and 'Islamic Fundamentalists' follow

Saturday December 14, 2024 6:54 PM , Ram Puniyani

Tavleen Singh is a well known columnist. In a recent column (Religiosity is sick, not Secularism, Indian Express/December 8, 2024), she writes about barring the women from studying medicine in Afghanistan. She is correctly aghast at this retrograde step in Afghanistan by the ruling Taliban. She thinks the Left liberals have an empathetic attitude towards Taliban as not many of them have condemned this step. One is not sure whether this is the correct view of assessing the liberal view towards Taliban or ruling Iran (with similar attitude to women.) She is also critical of those who equate the policies and actions of Hindu Nationalists as being similar to those of Taliban.

It is true that the degree of intensity of the policies of these two - Hindu Nationalism and Taliban, are very different. But digging deeper into the issue one can see the basic similarities in these types of politics. The Taliban policies towards women, the attitude of many Gulf countries and Iran are similar but not exactly the same.

No two countries express their policies on ditto lines. Still one can discern the similarities at the level of principles.

This phenomenon, fundamentalism in these countries has come up mainly from the decade of 1980s, with Ayatollah Khomeini coming to power in Iran who changed the social landscape drastically. While at superficial level fundamentalism means going to the fundamentals, it is not just that. Fundamentalism is an imposition of selected parts of religious traditions on the society through state power. Many times this is done even not by the government which is ruling, but by dominant political tendencies.

These impositions are most conservative, backward looking and oppressive not only to women but also to the other weaker sections of society.

Fundamentalism always strengthens itself by creating an internal or external enemy. In most of the Gulf countries it is women which are the main target. At places “Satan” (devil) America is so presented as the main. And, all the ills of the society are attributed to this enemy.

In that way, the Fascism which developed in Germany in particular shares this trait with fundamentalism, where Jews were labeled as cause of Germany’s ills and were targeted to the extent of Genocide, to strengthen the power of the leader, who was supreme in the state.

The traits of fundamentalism and fascism are also seeing some overlap. In Germany, women were dictated to be the beings whose role is in ‘Kitchen, Church and Children’. Depending on different countries, these roles are patterned on similar lines, even in fundamentalism.

Hindu Nationalists’ most overt attack is on the Muslims (and lately Christians also). We have witnessed horrific communal violence increasing in quality and quantity over the last few decades. Beginning from the ghastly tragedy of demolishing a Mosque in Ayodhya and the consequent violence now questioning the existence of every mosque is proliferating like a malignant cancer.

In addition, there is cow-beef lynching becoming the order of the day. Cow vigilantes are proliferating dime a dozen. The word "Jihad" to target the Muslim minorities has picked up. Starting from love jihad , corona jihad to now land jihad has been added to the ever proliferating list!

No doubt compared to the targeting of Muslims the other implications of this fundamentalism get dwarfed in India, though they are very much similar. As far as women are concerned the Sati system has been prohibited, the last one being that of Roopkawar in the 1980s. In the Bhavari Devi case , the upper caste rapist were released with the honorable Court opining that how can the upper caste accused be raping a low caste women!

This is the reflection of prevalence of caste system.

If we analyze the attitude of Hindu nationalist policies, the very notion of love jihad is very much anti-women. This gives the handle to the male members of the family, to keep a watch on ‘their’ girls.

The same tendency which has been opposing the love jihad is opposed to the wearing of jeans by girls.

The attitude regarding violence is best reflected in the Bilkis Bano case , where those found guilty of rape and murder were honored once they got relapsed. Mercifully they are back in jail to serve the sentence.

A woman professor from Goa, who wrote that Mangal Sutra is like a chain for women, was hounded badly. To cap it all, at theoretical level Manu Smiriti is eulogized as the ideal to be followed.

Calling all this as Hindu religiosity as Tavleen Singh calls the present offensive of Hindu nationalists is very much off the mark. She herself cites the example of three Muslims being beaten with slippers to shout Jai Shree Ram.

Here, labeling all this in the category of religiosity hides the commonality of all this as having its similarity with fundamentalism. Calling Muslim fundamentalism as "jihadi Islam" falls too short and away from the commonalities, which is prevailing in many countries. It prevails in Egypt and many other countries as Muslim Brotherhood. Then there is the Ayatollah regime in Iran.

Hindu religiosity is practiced by millions of Hindus, who have been living with people of other religions for centuries, making India a really plural, diverse country. What began as an ideology articulated by Savarkar and Golwalkar is the base on which the present actions and policies of Hindu nationalism stand. These were totally opposed to Indian Nationalism which emerged as the part of anti colonial struggle. The greatest Hindu of the 20th century, Mahatma Gandhi had to take three bullets on his chest for standing as a Hindu standing for plural India.

Tavleen Singh is right in detesting this "religiosity" but she needs to delve deeper to understand that this is the same pattern which "Jihadi Islam" and "Islamic Fundamentalists" followed. Here politics derives its legitimacy from religion and mauls the society under the clothing of religion.

And this is precisely what is going on in India today, be it the claim over most of the mosques, or use of bulldozers or beating of the Muslim Children in the class a la Tripta Tyagi or locking the child in the store for bringing non vegetarian food in the school, or beating the girls coming out from a pub in Mangalore!

