UN veto power abused to carry on genocide in Gaza: Saudi Arabia

Saturday December 14, 2024 11:05 AM , ummid.com News Network

United Nations: Saudi Arabia said the abuse of veto power by some UN members led to the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and other occupied lands.

“Abuse of veto power and the selectivity in applying international law have contributed to the continuation of the war of genocide, the aggravation of Israeli crimes in Gaza, and the expansion of aggression”, Abdulaziz Al-Wasil, the Permanent Representative of Saudi Arabia to the UN, said while addressing the United Nations General Assembly’s (UNGA) 10th Emergency Special session on Palestine.

The UN special session on Palestine focused on two key resolutions - one supporting the mandate of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and the other demanding a ceasefire in Gaza.

The UN General Assembly adopted both the resolutions with overwhelming majority – 159 members voting in favour, 09 against and 11 abstentions after voting on December 12, 2024.

UN Members with Veto Power

The United States that enjoy veto power along with Russia, China, United Kingdom and France, voted against the resolutions.

The UN General Assembly resolutions are not binding. But needed to be passed by the US Security Council.

The UN Security Council comprises of 15 members – five permanent members with veto power and 10 non-permanent members.

The United States and other permanent members of the UNSC have (mis) used the veto power to safeguard their interests.

Especially, the U.S. has vetoed at least five resolutions demanding ceasefire in Gaza and action against Israel for its war crimes since October 07, 2024.

Saudi, France Joint Conference on Palestine

While addressing the UN General Assembly, the Saudi envoy highlighted the Kingdom’s steadfast support for the Palestinian people, advocating for peace based on the two-state solution, the Arab Peace Initiative, and international legitimacy resolutions.

He also called for active participation in the high-level international conference on resolving the Palestinian issue, which Saudi Arabia and France will co-chair in June in New York.

'Israel's disregard for international law condemnable'

Al-Wasil also condemned Israeli attacks on Syrian territories , stressing that these violations undermine Syria’s stability and sovereignty.

He reaffirmed the Arab and Syrian identity of the occupied Golan Heights and condemned Israel’s continued disregard for international law.

Israeli occupation forces have killed more than 43,000 Palestinians and left over 100,000 injured, most of them civilians, women, and children since Oct 07, 2023.

Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman had in the last month termed genocide the massacre of Palestinians in Gaza and other occupied lands.

