UN votes for immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Wednesday December 11, 2024 voted with unprecedented and overwhelming majority a resolution asking Israel to immediately stop its genocidal war in Gaza and other occupied Palestinian lands

Thursday December 12, 2024 4:58 PM , ummid.com News Network

United Nations: The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Wednesday December 11, 2024 voted with unprecedented and overwhelming majority a resolution asking Israel to immediately stop its genocidal war in Gaza and other occupied Palestinian lands.

This is not the first UN resolution demanding immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The UN General Assembly has passed multiple resolutions on Gaza ceasefire since October 07, 2023.

But, what is extraordinary about the latest UN Gaza ceasefire resolution is it asked Israel to immediately and unconditionally its genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and other occupied lands.

As per the vote result announced by the UN Secretariat, 159 of the total 193 member states voted in favour of the Gaza ceasefire resolution, 09 voted against and 11 members abstained from voting.

Those who supported the UN resolution among others were India, Russia, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Brazil, New Zealand, and also Ukraine.

The countries that voted against the UN resolution besides U.S. and Israel are Argentina, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, and Tonga.

UN Resolution on UNRWA

The UN General Assembly on the same day also voted for a second resolution expressing support for UNRWA, and deploring a new Israeli law seeking to ban the UN agency’s operations in Gaza and other Palestinian Occupied Lands.

This resolution too was adopted with 159 votes in favour, 09 against and 11 abstentions.

In another indication how U.S. and Israel are losing international support, Germany and Italy - the two countries that abstained from voting on earlier UN resolutions on Gaza, voted in the two UN resolutions passed December 11, 2024.

Both the UN resolutions were adopted Wednesday after two days of debate where speaker after speaker called for an end to Israel’s 14-month war on the Palestinian territory that has killed at least 44,805 people – mostly Palestinian women and children – and wounded 106,257.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.