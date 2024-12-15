AI powered vehicles by 2035: IBM Study

Tech giant in a latest study found that come 2035 and vehicles will be software defined and AI powered

Sunday December 15, 2024 8:15 PM , ummid.com News Network

[Meanwhile, Tesla CEO Elon Musk showcased the robotic car called "Robobus". A futuristic model of car added to the Tesla collection, Robobus is AI-powered and autonomous vehicle that can have up to 20 passengers comfortably seated.]

Armonk (New York): Tech giant in a latest study found that come 2035 and vehicles will be software defined and AI powered.

The IBM Institute for Business Value in its latest 'Automotive 2035' study published today revealed the industry grappling with erratic transition away from current products and business models.

The study highlights that over the next decade, 80% of new cars will have a powertrain that will be electrified to some extent, according to respondents.

“74% of executives surveyed believe that by 2035 vehicles will be software defined and AI powered whereas 75% of respondents say the software-defined experience will be the core of the brand value”, the IBM study found.

Auto Industry's New Revenue Model

The study also found that the auto industry is trying to shift its business model from one-time car sales to a recurring revenue model for digital services and products.

The study is a data-led analysis of automotive and mobility industries developments over the next 10 years and is based on 1230 interviews with senior executives from automotive OEMs, suppliers, and surrounding industries across 9 countries.

"More personalized user experience"

The study highlights that the auto industry is preparing to offer deeper, more personalized user experiences that are enabled by digital capabilities.

"Currently just 21% of research and development budgets are allocated to software and digital developments. But, respondents expect this to nearly triple to 58% by 2035", the IBM study said.

The research also reveals gridlock at the heart of SDV developments. The traditional approach to vehicle architecture - where software for a single domain (such as brakes) is delivered separately from another domain (such as airbags) through individual electronic control units (ECUs), is no longer sustainable for the SDV era.

"To reach a future where cars are truly digital products, automakers need a sweeping overhaul of current electrical and software architectures. The technical challenge of separating software and hardware layer is seen as the top challenge", the IBM study revealed.

"77% of the senior executives say they are facing a lack of software development tools and methodologies. Of equal concern, 74% of respondents say a strong mechanical-driven culture is making it difficult to switch to a software-driven product development", the study found.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.