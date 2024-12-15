Gemini 2.0 Available Now

Tech giant Google has launched Gemini 2.0, the latest iteration of the company's AI technology

San Francisco: Tech giant Google has launched Gemini 2.0, the latest iteration of the company's AI technology.

Google Gemini 2.0 offers substantial performance, versatility, and usability upgrades and is built to handle diverse tasks. It promises a transformative experience in AI-powered interactions.

"If Gemini 1.0 was about organising and understanding information, Gemini 2.0 is about making it much more useful", Google CEO Sundar Pichai said while summarising what Gemini 2.0 can do two days ago.

"It boasts a range of impressive features that push the boundaries of AI capabilities", Google said.

Key Features

Gemini 2.0 comes with improvements to “multimodal reasoning, long context understanding, complex instruction following and planning, compositional function-calling, native tool use and improved latency.”

"Gemini 2.0 excels in understanding and generating content across various modalities, including text, code, images, audio, and video", Google said.

"This enables it to perform tasks like image generation, audio transcription, and even video analysis", the company said.

Gemini 2.0 exhibits agentic behavior, meaning it can autonomously take actions to achieve goals.

Agentic AI refers to systems capable of taking initiative, making decisions, and carrying out tasks on behalf of users, all while being guided by human input and oversight.

This includes planning, reasoning, and decision-making, enabling it to assist users in complex tasks.

More Features

Gemini 2.0 demonstrates enhanced reasoning and planning abilities, allowing it to tackle intricate problems and devise effective strategies.

"This is particularly valuable in domains like scientific research and creative problem-solving", Google said.

Gemini 2.0 also leverages Google Search to access and process information from the real world, enhancing its knowledge base and decision-making abilities, and offers refined tools for tasks like code generation, translation, and summarization, providing more accurate and efficient results.

Gemini users around the world can access a chat-enabled version of 2.0 Flash by selecting it from the model menu on both desktop and mobile browsers from Wednesday onwards.

Gemini 2.0 Flash is available now as an experimental model to developers via the Gemini API in Google AI Studio and Vertex AI with multimodal input and text output available to all developers, and text-to-speech and native image generation available to early-access partners. General availability will follow in January, along with more model sizes.

