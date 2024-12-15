Henna inscribed on UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list

Sunday December 15, 2024 11:59 PM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

Geneva: 'Henna' has been inscribed on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage 2024.

UNESCO added 'Henna' to the 2024 Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage recognizing it as an ancient, celebrated, and enduring cultural heritage in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The inclusion of “Henna: rituals, aesthetic and social practices” was approved during the 19th session of UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, held in the city of Asuncion, Paraguay.

While including Henna in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage 2024, the UNESCO wrote:

Henna is a deciduous tree that grows in hot regions. Perceived as sacred by communities in Northern Africa and the Middle East, its leaves are harvested twice a year, left to dry, then ground and processed to create a paste. The specific ingredients and techniques used to prepare the paste vary according to the intended use and country. Henna paste is commonly used by women for adornment, such as to dye hair and fingertips or to decorate hands and feet. A symbol of joy, it is used in everyday life and on festive occasions such as births and weddings. Henna branches, leaves and paste are also used in crafts and for medicinal purposes, including the treatment of certain skin diseases. Its use is frequently accompanied by oral expressions such as chants, songs, proverbs and poems, and is linked to centuries-old societal rules and traditions. This includes knowledge related to the cultivation and care of the henna tree and the preparation and application of the paste. Families and communities transmit the traditions through observation and hands-on practice. Today, organizations, beauty centres, universities and the media also contribute to their transmission. A key component of traditional events, henna rituals enhance social bonds and promote communication.

Expressing proud over the inclusion of Henna in the UN body's list, Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi, said:

“Henna is a deeply rooted element of our heritage, and its inclusion on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity is a testament to our commitment to preserving this tradition for future generations.”

Henna vs Mehndi

Interestingly, use of Henna is not limited to UAE or MENA region alone. In South Asia and other parts of the world, Muslim families apply Henna on the hands of girls and women especially during festival time, marriages and special occasions.

In India and Pakistan, Henna is also called as Mehndi. Mehndi is also celebrated as a tradition in the two countries at the time of weddings.

Mehndi is also widely used by elderly men and women to dye grey hair. Mehandi Art has also become a profession.

