Migration of Indians to UAE all time high

Dubai: The migration of Indians to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over the past year reached all-time high, according to the latest embassy data.

Speaking at an event, Consul-General of India to Dubai and the Northern Emirates Satish Kumar Sivan said over 130,000 Indians migrated to the UAE in a year, proving that the UAE remains the top choice for Indians while they are moving abroad.

Population of Indians in UAE

With this the population of Indians in the UAE has neared to four million – a historic milestone.

“The contribution of the community which grew from 2.2 million in 2012 to 3.9 million last year has been a key factor in the rapid strengthening of close strategic partnerships between India and the UAE, especially over the past decade”, Sivan said while speaking at a conference organized by the Indian Institute of Chartered Accountants of India’s Dubai Chapter.

This demographic boost is essential for the UAE’s economic development and is in line with the vision of the country, Sivan said as reported by Khaleej Times.

“Beyond professional contributions, the Indian community also serves as a cultural bridge between our two countries, which already enjoy a historical bond”, he added.

India, UAE bilateral relationship

The bilateral relationship between India and UAE has also strengthened the Indian population in the Emirates including the introduction of India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in the county and local currency trade mechanisms.

The Indian community occupies the larger percentage with about 37.96 per cent of the total expatriate population in the UAE. Pakistan is the second largest expatriate population in UAE constituting approximately 26,310, which contributes 8.61 per cent.

The Indian diaspora is present in most regions across the world as they migrate in search of better opportunities. Countries like the US, UK, Australia, Canada and Saudi Arabia are some of the preferred countries.

Remittance to India

As per the ‘World Migration Report 2024’ by International Organisation for Migration (IOM) there are 2.7 million Indians in the United States (US) and 2.5 million in Saudi Arabia.

However, a report by Henley & Partners, an international investment migration advisory firm, showed the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the preferred country for the ultra-wealthy Indians.

The UAE attracts more wealthy Indians than destinations like Australia, Singapore, and the US, with Dubai's property market earning 16 billion dirhams (Rs 35,500 crore) from Indian buyers last year, nearly double the 2021 figure.

The remittance sent by the expatriates is a major foreign funds flow to India. India received more than $111 billion in remittances in 2022, the largest such amount and the first country to surpass the $100 billion mark in a single year, according to World Migration Report 2024, published every two years since 2000.



