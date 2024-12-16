Saudi announces Hajj Conference in January 2025

Monday December 16, 2024

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has announced to hold Hajj Conference to discuss ways to improve Hajj related services in the month of January 2025.

The 4-day conference organised ahead of Hajj 2025 and to be held in Jeddah from January 13-16 will be accompanied by Hajj Exhibition.

The conference - organised by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in coordination with the Pilgrim Experience Program, will host ministers, ambassadors, academics, experts, diplomats, and representatives from private and public institutions across 87 countries.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah is hosting the conference since 2021 and the 2025 Hajj Conference will be the 4th such event.

The conference aims to enhance the quality of services provided to Muslim pilgrims, foster an exchange of experiences, and promote competitiveness and transparency among companies involved in Hajj affairs in Makkah and Madinah, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Hajj Exhibition

The conference will feature over 100 speakers, 47 panel discussions, and 50 workshops to address the challenges of enhancing Hajj services and explore ways to support innovative projects in the pilgrimage sector, SPA added.

Alongside the conference, a special exhibition spanning an area of 50,000 square meters in Jeddah will feature 280 exhibitors from various sectors to showcase the latest technologies, such as artificial intelligence, to enhance Hajj.

The latest conference edition resulted in the signing of 202 cooperation agreements to improve Hajj services and attracted over 100,000 visitors from 87 countries.

Masjid Nabawi, Madinah University Collaboration

In a related development, the Presidency of Religious Affairs at the Prophet’s Mosque has announced collaboration with the Islamic University in Medina, popularly known as Madinah University, to advance technological innovation and enhance visitor services, fostering partnerships in line with Vision 2030.

The initiative, closely monitored by Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Ahmed Al-Khudairi, Undersecretary of Religious Affairs at the Prophet’s Mosque, and led by Engineer Anwar Al-Hassan, Advisor to the Agency of the Prophet’s Mosque, marks a significant step in leveraging academic expertise to enrich the services provided to pilgrims and visitors of the Two Holy Mosques.

The likely date of Hajj 2025 – the annual pilgrimage to Makkah, is from June 04 to 09, 2025. The final date of Haj 2025, however, will be decided based on Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH moon sighting.

