US votes against UNGA resolution on Israel's humanitarian aid obligations in Gaza

Showing again its duplicity on humanitarian crisis, the United States Thursday voted against a United Nations General Assembly resolution seeking the International Court of Justice (ICJ) opinion on Israel's obligations to facilitate aid to Palestinians in Gaza

Friday December 20, 2024 11:52 AM , ummid.com News Network

United Nations: Showing again its duplicity on humanitarian crisis, the United States Thursday voted against a United Nations General Assembly resolution seeking the International Court of Justice (ICJ) opinion on Israel's obligations to facilitate aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

The resolution - submitted by Norway and backed by at least 22 states highlighting the dire humanitarian situation in Palestine, demanded Israel comply with its legal duties under international law, as previously outlined by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The United States however voted against the resolution.

Along with the U.S., Israel and 10 other countries voted against the resolution. A total of 22 countries abstained from voting.

The resolution was however adopted by the 193-member body with an overwhelming 137 member states – including United Kingdom, France, Germany, Russia, China, Italy and India, voting in its favour.

"UN General Assembly ADOPTS resolution requesting ICJ advisory opinion on the obligations of Israel in relation to the presence and activities of the United Nations, other international organizations and third States.

"VOTE RESULTS: In favor: 137, Against: 12, Abstain: 22", the UN said Thursday.

Background

The resolution comes at the backdrop of Israel parliament passing laws in October banning the UN’s aid agency for Palestinians, UNRWA, from operating inside Israel and East Jerusalem.

Israel alleges that UNRWA, which has provided critical support for Palestinian refugees for seven decades, has been infiltrated by Hamas but has consistently failed to provide evidence to support the accusation .

The ICJ, known as the World Court, is the United Nations' highest court, and its advisory opinions carry legal and political weight although they are not binding.

The Hague-based court has no enforcement powers if its opinions are ignored. This is why Israel continues to ignore ICJ directives passed on the issue earlier.

The ICJ is currently hearing a petition by Southe Africa and supported by a number of countries which accused Israel of violating Genocide Convention.

South Africa had approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in December last accusing the far right Zionist regime of committing genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

Following the South Africa petition, the world court at The Hague has two times - first time in January and later in March , announced provisional measures ordering Israel to refrain from killing the civilians and ensure aid to the displaced residents.

The UN General Assembly had on December 11, 2024 adopted a resolution expressing support for UNRWA, and deploring the Israeli law seeking to ban the UN agency’s operations in Gaza and other Palestinian Occupied Lands.

Norway Resolution in UN

The latest UN resolution on humanitarian crisis in Gaza demands that Israel cease actions impeding the delivery of basic services and humanitarian aid to Palestinians, particularly in Gaza, and to respect the rights of international organizations operating in the region.

Noting the importance of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in providing "vital" assistance to Palestinians, it urged full implementation of the agency’s recommendations to ensure neutrality and effectiveness in its work.

The resolution further reiterated the call for the realization of Palestine’s right to self-determination, urging all parties to uphold their obligations under international law.

It also called "upon Israel to uphold and comply with its obligations not to impede the Palestinian people from exercising its right to self-determination."

Warning against any "actions that could weaken the critical role of the United Nations in conflict resolution," it urged "support initiatives that contribute to a just, lasting and comprehensive settlement of the question of Palestine."

It requested on "a priority basis and with the utmost urgency" the ICJ to provide an advisory opinion to address Israel's legal obligations in the region.

Norway's Deputy Foreign Minister Andreas Kravik said before the vote: "We recognize that states may take different positions as to what has caused this dystopian nightmare. What we cannot afford to disagree on, however, is the humanitarian imperative to provide aid and assistance to those in desperate need."

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.