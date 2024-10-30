‘18 Boxes’: South Africa files dossier at ICJ proving Israeli crimes

South Africa Tuesday October 29, 2024 filed at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) 18 boxes full of documents in support of its case against Israel which it accused has violated the Genocide Convention during its ongoing war in Gaza and other occupied Palestinian territories.

Wednesday October 30, 2024

[South Africa’s Ambassador to the Netherlands Vusi Madonsela delivering South Africa's Memorial to the International Court of Justice. (Photo: via @PresidencyZA TW page)]

South Africa had approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in December last accusing the far right Zionist regime of committing genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

Following the South Africa petition, the world court at The Hague has two times - first time in January and later in March , announced provisional measures ordering Israel to refrain from killing the civilians and ensure aid to the displaced residents.

The Zionist regime after every ICJ order instead had intensified its barbarism, expanding its war to Lebanon and banning the UNRWA – the UN aid agency which looked after the relief work for the Palestinians in Gaza.

Meanwhile, the UN court had asked South Africa to submit documental and other evidences in support of its charges against Israel by October 30, 2024.

Responding to this, the South African lawyers Tuesday October 29, 2024 submitted 780 pages supported by exhibits and annexes of over 4,000 pages packed in 18 boxes.

